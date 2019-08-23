First Cricket
BOT in NAM | 4th T20I Aug 23, 2019
NAM vs BOT
Namibia beat Botswana by 8 wickets
ICC WT20 Americas Qualifier | Match 8 Aug 23, 2019
USA vs BER
Bermuda beat USA by 4 wickets
IND in WI Aug 30, 2019
WI vs IND
Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
NZ in SL Sep 01, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
    Jason Holder of West Indies won the toss in first Test and opted to field first. India captain Virat Kohli (extreme right) dropped R Ashwin from XI to raise a few eyebrows. He also picked KL Rahul as the opener and gave struggling Ajinkya Rahane one more chance ahead of Rohit Sharma. AFP

    Sharmarh Brooks (L) of West Indies received his cap on debut from Sir Vivian Richards (R) during day 1 of the 1st Test between West Indies and India

    Jason Holder has put India into bat first and his decision was justified by the display for his new ball bowlers. Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel dented India batting quite quickly. AFP

    KL Rahul looked good on the opening day of the Test match. He opened the innings with Mayank Agarwal but found himself running out of partners soon as his opening partner departed on 5, No 3 Cheteshwar Pujara (2) followed suit and then Virat Kohli fell on 9. He struck 44 to provide some stability to India innings before falling. AFP

    While Kemar Roach stood out with pace and bounce, Shannon Gabriel was not far behind as he removed the best Indian batsman in Virat Kohli quite early on in India innings. AFP

    Kemar Roach (right) was the best bowler on display on day 1 and he returned to provide West Indies another breakthrough, removing well-settled Hanuma Vihari (32) to give his side the advantage at stumps. AFP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
