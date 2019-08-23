1/6 Jason Holder of West Indies won the toss in first Test and opted to field first. India captain Virat Kohli (extreme right) dropped R Ashwin from XI to raise a few eyebrows. He also picked KL Rahul as the opener and gave struggling Ajinkya Rahane one more chance ahead of Rohit Sharma. AFP

2/6 Sharmarh Brooks (L) of West Indies received his cap on debut from Sir Vivian Richards (R) during day 1 of the 1st Test between West Indies and India

3/6 Jason Holder has put India into bat first and his decision was justified by the display for his new ball bowlers. Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel dented India batting quite quickly. AFP

4/6 KL Rahul looked good on the opening day of the Test match. He opened the innings with Mayank Agarwal but found himself running out of partners soon as his opening partner departed on 5, No 3 Cheteshwar Pujara (2) followed suit and then Virat Kohli fell on 9. He struck 44 to provide some stability to India innings before falling. AFP

5/6 While Kemar Roach stood out with pace and bounce, Shannon Gabriel was not far behind as he removed the best Indian batsman in Virat Kohli quite early on in India innings. AFP