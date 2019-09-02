1/6 India wrapped up the West Indies' first innings on 117. It was Mohammed Shami who took the first wicket of the day, removing Rahkeem Cornwall for 14. India had the luxury of asking Windies to follow on but Virat Kohli decided against it and India came out to bat in second innings. AFP

2/6 India came out to bat in second innings but lost key wickets quickly. Openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal fell cheaply for 6 and 4 respectively. Kohli was out for a golden duck. Cheteshwar Pujara batted for 64 deliveries before getting out on 27. India found themselves at 57 for 4 soon. AFP

3/6 Ajinkya Rahane continued his good form with the bat as he struck 64 off 109 balls that included 8 fours and 1 six. AFP

4/6 Rahane was ably supported by Hanuma Vihari, whose maiden Test ton in first innings was followed by a quick fifty to help India restore the damage. They eventually declared the innings at 168 for 4, setting Windies a target of 468 runs. AFP

5/6 Kemar Roach was the man who did most of the damage with the ball in the second innings as he scalped the Indian openers' wickets before removing dangerous Virat Kohli for a duck. AFP