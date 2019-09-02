First Cricket
NZ in SL | 1st T20I Sep 01, 2019
SL vs NZ
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
NZ in SL Sep 03, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
The Ashes Sep 04, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Old Trafford, Manchester
    India wrapped up the West Indies' first innings on 117. It was Mohammed Shami who took the first wicket of the day, removing Rahkeem Cornwall for 14. India had the luxury of asking Windies to follow on but Virat Kohli decided against it and India came out to bat in second innings. AFP

    India came out to bat in second innings but lost key wickets quickly. Openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal fell cheaply for 6 and 4 respectively. Kohli was out for a golden duck. Cheteshwar Pujara batted for 64 deliveries before getting out on 27. India found themselves at 57 for 4 soon. AFP

    Ajinkya Rahane continued his good form with the bat as he struck 64 off 109 balls that included 8 fours and 1 six. AFP

    Rahane was ably supported by Hanuma Vihari, whose maiden Test ton in first innings was followed by a quick fifty to help India restore the damage. They eventually declared the innings at 168 for 4, setting Windies a target of 468 runs. AFP

    Kemar Roach was the man who did most of the damage with the ball in the second innings as he scalped the Indian openers' wickets before removing dangerous Virat Kohli for a duck. AFP

    India bowled well when they came back to defend the 448 runs. By the stumps on day 3, India had taken two wickets, with Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami taking one each. AFP

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
6 Sri Lanka 3681 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

