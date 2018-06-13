First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG in IND | One-off Test Jun 14, 2018
IND Vs AFG
India beat Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs
T20I Tri-Series in NED | Match 2 Jun 13, 2018
NED Vs IRE
Netherlands beat Ireland by 4 wickets
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 20, 2018
SAW vs NZW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 20, 2018
ENGW vs SAW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. Cricket Photos

Afghanistan tumble twice in a day giving India their biggest Test win

FirstCricket Staff, Jun,16 2018
  • 1/7

    Favourites India wrapped up the only Test against Afghanistan. After the win captain Ajinkya Rahane invited latest Test entrants, Afghanistan to join hosts for photograph. Sportzpics

  • 2/7

    India registered their biggest Test win after thumping the Afghans by an innings and 262 runs. Sportzpics

  • 3/7

    Hardik Pandya started the proceedings on second day as he went on to notch his third Test half-century. His timely knock took India past the 450-run mark. Sportzpics

  • 4/7

    In reply Afghanistan's batsman struggled against the quality of Indian bowling. Ishant Sharma knocked out the middle stump twice as visitors catapulated. Sportzpics

  • 5/7

    Ravichandran Ashwin found success almost immediately and went on to pick the most (4) wickets in the first innings. In the process, he surpassed Zaheer Khan's tally of 311 Test wickets. Sportzpics

  • 6/7

    Unsurprisngly, India enforced the follow on after dismissing Afghanistan for 109 in the first innings. Mohammad Shahzad and Javed Ahmadi began second innings with a trail of 365 runs. Sportzpics

  • 7/7

    Afghanistan's batting woes were exposed again and Ravindra Jadeja was the wrecker-in-chief during the second innings with four wickets to his name, bundling out Afghans for another paltry score (103) on the same day. Sportzpics




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5446 124
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3400 103
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3270 131
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all