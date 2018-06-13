1/7 Favourites India wrapped up the only Test against Afghanistan. After the win captain Ajinkya Rahane invited latest Test entrants, Afghanistan to join hosts for photograph. Sportzpics

2/7 India registered their biggest Test win after thumping the Afghans by an innings and 262 runs. Sportzpics

3/7 Hardik Pandya started the proceedings on second day as he went on to notch his third Test half-century. His timely knock took India past the 450-run mark. Sportzpics

4/7 In reply Afghanistan's batsman struggled against the quality of Indian bowling. Ishant Sharma knocked out the middle stump twice as visitors catapulated. Sportzpics

5/7 Ravichandran Ashwin found success almost immediately and went on to pick the most (4) wickets in the first innings. In the process, he surpassed Zaheer Khan's tally of 311 Test wickets. Sportzpics

6/7 Unsurprisngly, India enforced the follow on after dismissing Afghanistan for 109 in the first innings. Mohammad Shahzad and Javed Ahmadi began second innings with a trail of 365 runs. Sportzpics