AB de Villiers, spinners shine as RCB thrash KKR by 82 runs to maintain winning run in IPL 2020

Check out the key moments from IPL 2020 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.

FirstCricket Staff October 13, 2020 15:13:00 IST
AB de Villiers, spinners shine as RCB thrash KKR by 82 runs to maintain winning run in IPL 2020
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered a massive win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday (12 October), beating them by 82 runs. The win has made sure RCB come at par with Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in terms of number of points. Sportzpics

After winning the toss, RCB captain Virat Kohli opted to bat first. Openers Dedvdutt Padikkal (32 off 23) and Aaron Finch (47 off 33) gave a solid base for the batsmen to follow as they put on 67 for the first wicket. Sportzpics

Virat Kohli found it difficult to get going in the match with the bat as he struggled to connect throughout his 28-ball stay at the crease. He managed just 33 runs which included just one boundary. Sportzpics

After the fall of Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers came to bat and provided the much-needed boost RCB needed, blasting 73 off 33 balls, which included 5 fours and 6 sixes. On a track where other batsmen struggled hard, de Villiers hitting seemed extra-oridnary. Thanks to the knock RCB posted 194/2 in 20 overs. Sportzpics

KKR never looked like being in the chase, from the beginning. They kept on losing wickets consistently, with their top-scorer Shubhman Gill finishing with just 34 runs. Not an ideal scenario for a side chasing 195. Sportzpics

RCB spinners did the trick for the side, with Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar picking up three wickets between them while giving away just 29 runs in eight overs combined. Sportzpics.

