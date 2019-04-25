1/7 AB de Villiers' quickfire 82 helped RCB post a target of 203 for KXIP in their clash at Bengaluru. KXIP lost the match by 17 runs and RCB stayed alive in the playoffs race with the victory. Sportzpics

2/7 Parthiv Patel gave RCB the perfect start once again as he slammed 43 off 24 after Virat Kohli got out cheaply early on in the innings. Sportzpics

3/7 Marcus Stoinis's 46 off 34 helped RCB finish strongly as they posted 202/4 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first by KXIP. Sportzpics

4/7 R Ashwin led from the front last night with the ball as he gave away just 15 in four overs in a high-scoring match and also took the wicket of Moeen Ali. Sportzpics

5/7 KL Rahul and Chris Gayle gave KXIP a blistering start in the chase but Gayle fell early for 23 while Rahul added 42. Sportzpics

6/7 KXIP middle-order batsmen got starts but failed to convert it into big scores as Punjab faltered in the chase. Nicholas Pooran smashed 46 off 28 to give KXIP some push in late overs but it was not enough.