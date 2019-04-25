First Cricket
IPL | Match 42 Apr 24, 2019
RCB vs KXIP
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 17 runs
IPL | Match 41 Apr 23, 2019
CSK vs SRH
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
IPL Apr 25, 2019
KKR vs RR
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
IPL Apr 26, 2019
CSK vs MI
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  • 1/7
    AB de Villiers' quickfire 82 helped RCB post a target of 203 for KXIP in their clash at Bengaluru. KXIP lost the match by 17 runs and RCB stayed alive in the playoffs race with the victory. Sportzpics

    AB de Villiers' quickfire 82 helped RCB post a target of 203 for KXIP in their clash at Bengaluru. KXIP lost the match by 17 runs and RCB stayed alive in the playoffs race with the victory. Sportzpics

  • 2/7
    Parthiv Patel gave RCB the perfect start once again as he slammed 43 off 24 after Virat Kohli got out cheaply early on in the innings. Sportzpics

    Parthiv Patel gave RCB the perfect start once again as he slammed 43 off 24 after Virat Kohli got out cheaply early on in the innings. Sportzpics

  • 3/7
    Marcus Stoinis's 46 off 34 helped RCB finish strongly as they posted 202/4 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first by KXIP. Sportzpics

    Marcus Stoinis's 46 off 34 helped RCB finish strongly as they posted 202/4 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first by KXIP. Sportzpics

  • 4/7
    R Ashwin led from the front last night with the ball as he gave away just 15 in four overs in a high-scoring match and also took the wicket of Moeen Ali. Sportzpics

    R Ashwin led from the front last night with the ball as he gave away just 15 in four overs in a high-scoring match and also took the wicket of Moeen Ali. Sportzpics

  • 5/7
    KL Rahul and Chris Gayle gave KXIP a blistering start in the chase but Gayle fell early for 23 while Rahul added 42. Sportzpics

    KL Rahul and Chris Gayle gave KXIP a blistering start in the chase but Gayle fell early for 23 while Rahul added 42. Sportzpics

  • 6/7
    KXIP middle-order batsmen got starts but failed to convert it into big scores as Punjab faltered in the chase. Nicholas Pooran smashed 46 off 28 to give KXIP some push in late overs but it was not enough.

    KXIP middle-order batsmen got starts but failed to convert it into big scores as Punjab faltered in the chase. Nicholas Pooran smashed 46 off 28 to give KXIP some push in late overs but it was not enough.

  • 7/7
    Navdeep Saini gave away just three runs in the penultimate over of the match and removed David Miller and Pooran to make the final over a formality as RCB secured a 17-run win. Sportzpics

    Navdeep Saini gave away just three runs in the penultimate over of the match and removed David Miller and Pooran to make the final over a formality as RCB secured a 17-run win. Sportzpics




IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 11 8 3 0 16
2
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Punjab
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Kolkata
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Rajasthan
 10 3 7 0 6
See Full Table




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

