Aaron Finch, Mitchell Starc impress as Australia down Sri Lanka; Tahir, de Kock set up South Africa's dominant win over Afghanistan
-
1/9
Mitchell Starc, along with captain Aaron Finch, starred in Australia's 876-win over Sri Lanka in Saturday's first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup at The Oval in London. Starc finished with figures of 4-55. Reuters
-
2/9
australia skipper Aaron Finch played a brilliant knock of 153 to guide the defending champions to 334-7. AP
-
3/9
Steve Smith, too, was in his best form as he played a knock of 73 before being dismissed by Lasith Malinga. Reuters
-
4/9
Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne missed out on his maiden ODI century, after he was dismissed for 97 by Kane Richardson. They collapsed from 186-3 to 247 all out and succumbed to a forgettable defeat. AP
-
5/9
In the day's second match in Cardiff, South Africa's Kagiso Rabada is seen celebrating the wicket of Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai. South Africa completed a dominant nine-wicket win over the minnows to clinch their first victory. AP
-
6/9
With Afghanistan's score reading 69-2 after 20 oves, rain made its presence felt and delayed the match for around 88 minutes. The match was reduced to 48 overs per side. Reuters
-
7/9
Imran Tahir of South Africa is in a celebratory mood after he dismisses Noor Ali. The spinner finished with figures of 4/29. AP
-
8/9
South Africa's Quinton de Kock scored 68 runs before being dismissed by Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib in the 23rd over. AP
-
9/9
South Africa's Hashim Amla remained unbeaten on 48 with Andile Phehlukwayo at the other end as the Proteas eased to a nine-wicket win over the Afghans. AP
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|New Zealand
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|England
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|India
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|Sri Lanka
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|West Indies
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|South Africa
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Bangladesh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Pakistan
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
Loading...