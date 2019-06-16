1/9 Mitchell Starc, along with captain Aaron Finch, starred in Australia's 876-win over Sri Lanka in Saturday's first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup at The Oval in London. Starc finished with figures of 4-55. Reuters

2/9 australia skipper Aaron Finch played a brilliant knock of 153 to guide the defending champions to 334-7. AP

3/9 Steve Smith, too, was in his best form as he played a knock of 73 before being dismissed by Lasith Malinga. Reuters

4/9 Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne missed out on his maiden ODI century, after he was dismissed for 97 by Kane Richardson. They collapsed from 186-3 to 247 all out and succumbed to a forgettable defeat. AP

5/9 In the day's second match in Cardiff, South Africa's Kagiso Rabada is seen celebrating the wicket of Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai. South Africa completed a dominant nine-wicket win over the minnows to clinch their first victory. AP

6/9 With Afghanistan's score reading 69-2 after 20 oves, rain made its presence felt and delayed the match for around 88 minutes. The match was reduced to 48 overs per side. Reuters

7/9 Imran Tahir of South Africa is in a celebratory mood after he dismisses Noor Ali. The spinner finished with figures of 4/29. AP

8/9 South Africa's Quinton de Kock scored 68 runs before being dismissed by Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib in the 23rd over. AP