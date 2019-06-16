First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 21 Jun 15, 2019
SA vs AFG
South Africa beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets (D/L method)
ICC CWC | Match 20 Jun 15, 2019
SL vs AUS
Australia beat Sri Lanka by 87 runs
ICC CWC Jun 16, 2019
IND vs PAK
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jun 17, 2019
WI vs BAN
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  • 1/9
    Mitchell Starc, along with captain Aaron Finch, starred in Australia's 876-win over Sri Lanka in Saturday's first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup at The Oval in London. Starc finished with figures of 4-55. Reuters

    Mitchell Starc, along with captain Aaron Finch, starred in Australia's 876-win over Sri Lanka in Saturday's first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup at The Oval in London. Starc finished with figures of 4-55. Reuters

  • 2/9
    australia skipper Aaron Finch played a brilliant knock of 153 to guide the defending champions to 334-7. AP

    australia skipper Aaron Finch played a brilliant knock of 153 to guide the defending champions to 334-7. AP

  • 3/9
    Steve Smith, too, was in his best form as he played a knock of 73 before being dismissed by Lasith Malinga. Reuters

    Steve Smith, too, was in his best form as he played a knock of 73 before being dismissed by Lasith Malinga. Reuters

  • 4/9
    Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne missed out on his maiden ODI century, after he was dismissed for 97 by Kane Richardson. They collapsed from 186-3 to 247 all out and succumbed to a forgettable defeat. AP

    Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne missed out on his maiden ODI century, after he was dismissed for 97 by Kane Richardson. They collapsed from 186-3 to 247 all out and succumbed to a forgettable defeat. AP

  • 5/9
    In the day's second match in Cardiff, South Africa's Kagiso Rabada is seen celebrating the wicket of Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai. South Africa completed a dominant nine-wicket win over the minnows to clinch their first victory. AP

    In the day's second match in Cardiff, South Africa's Kagiso Rabada is seen celebrating the wicket of Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai. South Africa completed a dominant nine-wicket win over the minnows to clinch their first victory. AP

  • 6/9
    With Afghanistan's score reading 69-2 after 20 oves, rain made its presence felt and delayed the match for around 88 minutes. The match was reduced to 48 overs per side. Reuters

    With Afghanistan's score reading 69-2 after 20 oves, rain made its presence felt and delayed the match for around 88 minutes. The match was reduced to 48 overs per side. Reuters

  • 7/9
    Imran Tahir of South Africa is in a celebratory mood after he dismisses Noor Ali. The spinner finished with figures of 4/29. AP

    Imran Tahir of South Africa is in a celebratory mood after he dismisses Noor Ali. The spinner finished with figures of 4/29. AP

  • 8/9
    South Africa's Quinton de Kock scored 68 runs before being dismissed by Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib in the 23rd over. AP

    South Africa's Quinton de Kock scored 68 runs before being dismissed by Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib in the 23rd over. AP

  • 9/9
    South Africa's Hashim Amla remained unbeaten on 48 with Andile Phehlukwayo at the other end as the Proteas eased to a nine-wicket win over the Afghans. AP

    South Africa's Hashim Amla remained unbeaten on 48 with Andile Phehlukwayo at the other end as the Proteas eased to a nine-wicket win over the Afghans. AP




World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
England 4 3 1 0 6
India 3 2 0 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 4 1 2 1 3
South Africa 5 1 3 1 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 1 3
Pakistan 4 1 2 1 3
Afghanistan 4 0 4 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all

Loading...