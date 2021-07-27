‘Love his motivation’: Sachin Tendulkar shares video of differently-abled man playing carrom with his foot

The video has been watched over 95,000 times with thousands of Twitter users having liked the video and retweeted it

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a motivational video on Twitter. The 48-year-old batsman shared the #MondayMotivation video where a person named Harshad Gothankar can be seen playing carrom with his foot.

The one-minute-long video shows Gothankar using his right foot to play the game. The differently-abled man who does not have hands was using his foot to hit the carrom coins with the striker.

Sharing the video, Tendulkar wrote that the difference between impossible and possible lies in one’s determination. Introducing the differently-abled player, Tendulkar wrote that Gothankar has chosen ‘I am Possible’ as his motto.

Saying that he loves Gothankar’s motivation to find ways to make things possible, the cricketer added that we can all learn something from him.

The difference between impossible & POSSIBLE lies in one’s determination.

Here's Harshad Gothankar who chose i-m-POSSIBLE as his motto. Love his motivation to find ways to make things possible, something that we can all learn from him. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Cw6kPP4uUz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 26, 2021

The video has been watched over 95,000 times. Thousands of Twitter users have liked the video and retweeted it.

Many Twitter users commented on the video and praised Gothankar.

A user named Prayag shared a photograph of himself with Gothankar. Prayag said that he had personally met Gothankar who can also play cricket.

He's name is harshad and I meet him ..In alibaug great human being he can also play cricket pic.twitter.com/zK3xvUcJAP — Prayag (@Prayag64845200) July 26, 2021

Appreciating Tendulkar for posting the video, a user said that talented personalities (like Gothankar) get recognition when people like the celebrated cricketer share their videos.

There are a lot of talented personalities among us who go unnoticed. When people like you do this, they are recognized at least once in their lives. We can bring such economically and socially marginalized personalities into the mainstream. — Shelly Srees🎬🎥 (@shellysrees) July 26, 2021

Calling Gothankar’s efforts incredible, another Twitter user said that when people get in trouble, they can make impossible things possible.

Incredible. One thing I have noticed, people make impossible things possible when they get into trouble. I mean people with everything normal, full of support don't get urge to do something remarkable but when put into challenging situations, do spectacular ventures!!! — DD (@deba_65) July 26, 2021

With happiness all they touched his feet... emotional moment.... god bless him ... sir ... — BASAVARAJ🇮🇳 (@BASUBK11) July 26, 2021

Another person commenting on the video called it an emotional moment when people touched Gothankar's foot towards the end of the video.