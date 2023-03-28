The Purple Cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is given to the bowler with the most wickets in a season. Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal won the Purple Cap in the 2022 season and Dwayne Bravo and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are the only bowlers to win the Purple Cap twice in IPL history.

With the 16th IPL just around the corner, let’s take a look at the Purple Cap winners of the previous editions:

IPL 2008: Sohail Tanvir

Sohail Tanvir played a pivotal role in Rajasthan Royals’ maiden and only IPL triumph in the inaugural 2008 edition. The Pakistan pacer, in his 11 appearances, picked up 22 wickets including a 6-wicket haul against Chennai Super Kings in a group game. Tanvir also had a four-for and a five-for under his belt.

IPL 2009: RP Singh

RP Singh, who was part of the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, fetched 23 wickets in total during the 2009 IPL. Following his immense contribution with the ball, the franchise eventually became the champions. The former Indian pacer registered his best figure of 4/22 against Kolkata Knight Riders during the group stage.

IPL 2010: Pragyan Ojha

Ex-Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha concluded the IPL 2010 as the best bowler of the season, winning the Purple Cap. He scalped 22 wickets in 16 matches with his best figure being 3/11.

IPL 2011: Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga, a former core member of the Mumbai Indians family, clinched the Purple Cap in the 2011 IPL edition. The Sri Lankan quick featured in 16 games and finished up the campaign with as many as 28 wickets including a five-for.

IPL 2012: Morne Morkel

Morne Morkel was Delhi Capitals’ standout bowler in the IPL 2012. The legendary South African bowling all-rounder grabbed 25 wickets in 16 appearances including a four-wicket haul against Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2013: Dwayne Bravo:

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo certainly comes among the most entertaining figures the IPL has ever witnessed. The ex-Chennai Super Kings star won the Purple Cap in 2013 after picking up 32 wickets in 18 matches.

IPL 2014: Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma might be a lesser-known name in the international circuit. But the former Indian seamer lit up the show in the 2014 IPL, ending the campaign as the winner of the Purple Cap. Sharma played 16 matches for Chennai Super Kings and fetched 23 scalps.

IPL 2015: Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo won his second Purple Cap in the 2015 IPL, in which his side CSK finished as the runners-up. In his 17 appearances, Bravo bowled in 16 innings and grabbed 26 wickets with a best figure of 4/22.

IPL 2016: Bhuvneshwar Kumar:

Indian pacer Buvneshwar Kumar, who represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2016 IPL, not only helped his side win the maiden trophy but also clinched the Purple Cap. He fetched a total of 23 wickets in 17 matches.

IPL 2017: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s red-hot form continued in the 2017 IPL season as well. The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer recorded 26 wickets in 14 games, taking home the Purple Cap for the second time on the trot. Kumar also had a five-wicket haul against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). However, the defending champions could not replicate their previous season’s performance overall.

IPL 2018: Andrew Tye

Former Punjab Kings pacer Andrew Tye was the winner of the Purple Cap in the 2018 IPL. The Australian death-over specialist wrapped up the tournament with 24 scalps in 14 appearances. Tye also had as many as three four-fors under his belt.

IPL 2019: Imran Tahir

Imran Tahir who played for Chennai Super Kings in the 2019 season clinched the Purple Cap. The Proteas spinner took 26 wickets in 17 matches including two four-wicket hauls.

IPL 2020:Kagiso Rabada:

Kagiso Rabada, who led the Delhi Capitals’ pace attack in the 2020 IPL, kept the Purple Cap in his possession till the end of the season. The South African seamer picked up 30 wickets, featuring in 17 matches. Rabada had a couple of four-fors under his belt with his best spell being 4/21.

IPL 2021: Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel garnered immense popularity after becoming the highest wicket-taker in the 2021 IPL. He fetched 32 wickets in his 15 appearances playing for RCB while also registering a four-for and a five-for during the campaign.

IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal

Star Indian bowler Yuzvendra Chahal enjoyed great form in the 2022 IPL and is the defending winner of the Purple Cap. The leg-spinner donned the Rajasthan Royals kit in 17 matches and scalped 27 wickets in total.

