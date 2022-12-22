IPL 2023 Auction: Jio Cinema to stream event live including expert panel, customisable camera angles and more

Ambani-owned Jio Cinema is looking forward to increasing its involvement in sports. After the successful live streaming of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, it will now bring the mini-auction of the Indian Premier League 2023, slated to take place on 23 December in Kochi.

The live streaming starting from 2:30 PM IST will be a free watch in six different languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and Malayalam. A total of 10 franchises will head to the auction house to bid for 405 shortlisted cricketers. The IPL auction will be webcast in 4K resolution for the first time on compatible devices such as smartphones, tablets, and computers.

IPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Indian Premier League Auction live

Along with the live coverage, there will also be an expert panel to discuss detailed insights into the IPL auction. A number of big names from International cricket like Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa, RP Singh, Eoin Morgan, and Scott Styris will provide the viewers with an in-depth analysis of the franchises’ player-picking strategy.

Raina, widely recognised as “Mr. IPL”, will cover the Hindi streaming along with former India pacer RP Singh. On the other hand, Kumble, Uthappa, Morgan, and Styris will be in charge of the English panel.

Just like Qatar World Cup’s Hype Mode, Jio Cinema will provide some amazing options to change the camera angles. Viewers will be able to access their preferable angles and watch them in ultra-high resolution. They will also get the opportunity to rewind the streaming in case they miss any major event.

Get ready for a 💥 #TATAIPLAuction 😍 4️⃣0️⃣5️⃣ players set to go under the 🔨, which one do you think will set 🔥 at the auction? Catch the action on Dec 23, 1 pm onwards 👉 LIVE on #JioCinema 📲#TATAIPLonJioCinema #IPLAuction2023 #AuctionFever #CricketAuction | @IPL pic.twitter.com/00Pp2rpqcw — JioCinema (@JioCinema) December 20, 2022



Viacom18 spent Rs 20,500 crore to acquire the digital rights of the IPL in India and the Indian subcontinent for the cycle 2023-2027, earlier in June. Additionally, it obtained non-exclusive global rights for Rs 3,257.5 crore. Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, stated during Reliance Industries’ 45th annual general meeting that the launch of 5G services across the country will boost the viewership of IPL.

India was one of the largest digital video markets in terms of viewers for the just-finished FIFA World Cup, thanks to a massive viewer base of Jio Cinema. The platform recorded a spectator count of 110 million outperforming the television audience.

