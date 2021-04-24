IPL 2021 Photos: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle light up Chepauk after disciplined bowling effort as PBKS hand MI nine-wicket loss
Punjab Kings restricted Mumbai Indians to 131/6 after opting to field, before captain KL Rahul rallied with the top order to cruise to a comfortable victory.
undefined
also read
First Cricket News
IPL 2021: Sanju Samson’s valiant ton goes in vain as Punjab Kings win thriller against Rajasthan Royals
Samson almost took Royals home with a breathtaking 119 off 63 balls but was caught off the game's final ball with left-arm pacer Arshdeep defending 13 runs in the last over.
First Cricket Photos
IPL 2021 photos: Amit Mishra, Shikhar Dhawan stand out for DC as Rishabh Pant and Co rout MI
Check out photos from match 13 of IPL 2021 between DC and MI which was held in Chennai on Tuesday.
First Cricket News
IPL 2021: ‘Like to have a few more runs on the board,’ says MI pacer Trent Boult amid team’s batting struggles
Defending champions MI's middle-order hasn't fired yet and Boult said the batsmen wouldn't be too pleased about it.