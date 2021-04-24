Firstcricket

IPL 2021 Photos: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle light up Chepauk after disciplined bowling effort as PBKS hand MI nine-wicket loss

Punjab Kings restricted Mumbai Indians to 131/6 after opting to field, before captain KL Rahul rallied with the top order to cruise to a comfortable victory.

April 24, 2021
IPL 2021 Photos: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle light up Chepauk after disciplined bowling effort as PBKS hand MI nine-wicket loss
Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul and Chris Gayle forged an unbroken 79-run partnership to setup a nine-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians. Sportzpics

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma raises his bat after completing his half-century against Punjab Kings. Sportzpics

Punjab Kings leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who finished with the joint-best figures in the match (2/21), celebrates the dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav. Sportzpics

Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Rahul Chahar celebrates after getting rid of Mayank Agarwal, the only dismissal of the Punjab innings. Sportzpics

KL Rahul celebrates after bringing up his half-century. Sportzpics

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul and Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah share a light-hearted moment after the match. Sportzpics

