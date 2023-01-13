Several questions have been raised in recent times regarding the captaincy shift in the Indian cricket circuit. While speculations have been buzzing around about Hardik Pandya being the next permanent T20I skipper, all formats’ designated captain Rohit Sharma has clarified that he has still not decided to bid adieu to the shortest format. However, the BCCI has tested Pandya’s leadership skills on a number of occasions. In the absence of Sharma, he has led the Men in Blue in a few away and home series and brought positive results. Amid these, an interesting tale has come to light in the autobiography of R Sridhar, the ex-fielding coach of Team India during Ravi Shastri’s tenure.

In his book, ‘Coaching Beyond – My days with the Indian cricket team’, co-authored by cricket writer R Kaushik, Sridhar revealed that a turbulent situation transpired inside the team after former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni passed the baton of red-ball captaincy to Virat Kohli. Dhoni hung his boots from the red-ball cricket early in December 2014. But he continued to play limited-over cricket. Thus, Kohli who took over the Test captaincy had to wait for a few years to be appointed as the all-format skipper.

As stated by Sridhar in his autobiography, in 2016, Kohli was being impatient to take the white-ball reins from Dhoni, the only captain who gave India three major ICC trophies. The then-head coach Shastri, who had a good hold in the unit, took on the responsibility to make Kohli understand the situation. In an effort to make sure the situation might not lead to two power centres in the same team, Shastri suggested Kohli wait until Dhoni himself would take any step to hand over the white-ball captaincy.

A portion of Sridhar’s book explained, “One evening, Ravi called him and said, ‘Look, Virat, MS gave the captaincy to you in red-ball cricket. You have to respect him. He will give it to you in limited-overs cricket, too, when the time is right. Unless you respect him now, tomorrow when you are the captain, you won’t get respect from your team. Respect him now, irrespective of what is going on. It will come to you, you don’t have to run behind it.”

Kohli abided by the coach’s advice and finally in 2017, was named India’s permanent white-ball captain. Dhoni played the rest of his career under Kohli’s leadership before bidding adieu to the game on 15 August 2020. Even though the Indian team achieved some feats in Test cricket during Kohli’s time, the star batter was lagging behind in the other formats. He stepped down as the 20-over captain post the 2021 T20 World Cup and BCCI assigned Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain replacing him. In 2022, Kohli resigned as India’s red-ball captain. He recorded a winning percentage of 58.82 during his seven-year captaincy spell in Tests.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.