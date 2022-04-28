Gujarat Titans pulled off another thrilling win by scoring 25 in the last over against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Gujarat Titans smashed four sixes in the last over. Rashid Khan blazed three maximums off the final four balls as GT clinched a thrilling five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 on Wednesday.

Chasing a mammoth target of 196, Gujarat stumbled to 140/5 by the end of 16 overs as tearaway pacer Umran Malik rattled their batting with a blazing fifer. 56 more were needed from the last four overs but Gujarat had a glimmer of hope in Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan's partnership.

The duo collected 34 off the next three overs to bring down the equation to 22 off the last over. 22 in one over is not that big a thing in a T20 but it's a massive deal if it's the final over of the match.

The pressure was on from the first ball as South African fast bowler Marco Jansen bowled to Tewatia.

19.1: A length ball on off and Tewatia slog-swept it over deep mid-wicket for a massive six, bringing down the equation to 16 off five balls.

19.2: Jansen makes a comeback with a pacy short ball as Tewatia only managed a single with a pull to fine leg. Equation: 15 off four balls.

19.3: Rashid, who is now on strike, fetched one from outside off to drill it down the ground for another maximum. Equation: Nine from three balls.

19.4: Gold dust! Jansen bowls a dot ball to keep Rashid quiet. It was bowled across the batter as Rashid swung his bat but missed. Pressure rises as still nine is needed from the last two balls.

19.5: After some great execution, Jansen misses his mark and offers a low full toss which is sliced over the off-side fence by Rashid to put GT on the brink of a win. Only three now needed from the last ball.

19.6: Rashid guides GT to victory with a last-ball six. The harmless short ball is sent sailing over the fine leg fielder and Gujarat secured a five-wicket win on the night.

The victory helped GT climb to the top of the table with 14 points from eight matches, while SRH are third with 10 points from the same number of games.

