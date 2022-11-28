Torrential monsoon rains triggered the most devastating flood recorded in Pakistan in recent years. As a result, thousands of schools and hospitals are in disrepair, millions of people have been rendered homeless and roads are completely ruined.

Following the tragic scenario, England all-rounder Ben Stokes made an announcement to extend his support for the flood-affected people.

On 27 November, the Stokes-led English brigade arrived in Pakistan to play a three-match Test series. After witnessing the condition there, the England skipper declared that he would be donating the entire match fees of the series to the Pakistan Flood Appeal.

I’m donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan Flood appeal ❤️🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/BgvY0VQ2GG — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 28, 2022

Stokes’ announcement came after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, at the COP27 summit, urged western countries to provide reparations to poorer, more vulnerable countries like his, who suffer the repercussion of climate change. However, the human cost is even higher as more than 1,700 people perished in the floods, and two million residences were either damaged or completely destroyed.

England have travelled to Pakistan to play a Test series in the nation for the first time in 17 years. The team was in Pakistan before the T20 World Cup as well, having played a seven-match T20I series which they ended up winning 4-3.

Revealing his excitement for the red-ball fixtures, Stokes released a statement on Twitter where he confirmed the donation. “There is a sense of responsibility amongst the playing and support group and to be there is special,” the all-rounder explained.

The terrible condition of the Pakistani people touched the heart of the iconic cricketer. It made him take the decision to support the rebuilding of areas in Pakistan that are most affected by the flooding. “The game has given me a lot in my life and I feel it’s only right to give something back that goes far beyond cricket,” Stokes revealed in the statement.

Stokes’ move has unquestionably been earning many plaudits from global cricket enthusiasts. A lot of users marked their presence in the posts to appreciate his special gesture for the humanitarian cause.

England and Pakistan will square off for the opening Test starting on 1 December at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

