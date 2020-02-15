- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat India Under-19 by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW Vs SLW Sri Lanka Women beat England Women by 10 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 INDW Vs WIW India Women beat West Indies Women by 2 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUSW Vs SAW Australia Women beat South Africa Women by 4 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW Vs NZW England Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 28 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 2 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 21st, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 21st, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Feb 22nd, 2020, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 NZW vs THAW - Feb 19th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW vs PAKW - Feb 20th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW vs INDW - Feb 21st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Rise of CCTV in Digital India isn't making us more secure; policing and surveillance reforms are need of the hour
-
Insurance watchdog IRDAI says 'yet to get' proposal from LIC on IPO; announcement made during Budget 2020
-
Clause 6 of Assam Accord: Govt-appointed panel upset over leakage of recommendations; 1951 suggested as base year for defining indigenous people
-
A field guide to field guides: Be it a title on birds or trees, for nature enthusiasts there are few tomes as useful
-
Arvind Kejriwal claims to have won on basis of 'development politics', but his claims need to be judged on merit
-
Saif Ali Khan is his own kind of superstar: How the intelligent, humourous actor is congruent with Bollywood of today
-
Kashmir: Mining expands on rivers despite dire warnings, threatening local livelihoods
-
Dubai Tennis Championships: Vintage Kim Clijsters shows glimpses of 2011 heyday in 'third coming'
-
Coronavirus toll in China rises to 1,868, country sees 1,886 new confirmed cases; health report says 80% of recent cases of infection were mild
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
More Stories
-
India vs New Zealand: Kyle Jamieson says moving to...
-
England coach Chris Silverwood hopes Jos Buttler's...
-
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 quiz: Win via...
-
Ross Taylor says his form, fitness and motivation at...
-
IPL: Kings XI Punjab set to acquire Caribbean...
-
South Africa vs Australia: Justin Langer expects...
India Women beat West Indies Women by 2 runs
1st Innings
2nd Innings
India Women Vs West Indies Women Live Score (WARM-UP TWENTY20) Ball by Ball Commentary
India Women Vs West Indies Women Live Score (WARM-UP TWENTY20) Ball by Ball Commentary