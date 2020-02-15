First Cricket
ENG in SA | 3rd T20I Feb 16, 2020
SA vs ENG
England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
UGA in QAT | 3rd T20I Feb 15, 2020
QAT vs UGA
Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
IND in NZ Feb 21, 2020
NZ vs IND
Basin Reserve, Wellington
AUS in SA Feb 21, 2020
SA vs AUS
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
India Women Vs West Indies Women Live Score (WARM-UP TWENTY20)

Date: Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 09:30 IST Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane Match Status: Match Ended

India Women beat West Indies Women by 2 runs

107/8
Overs
20.0
R/R
5.35
Fours
12
Sixes
1
Extras
3
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shikha Pandey not out 24 16 3 1
Poonam Yadav not out 4 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shakera Selman 1 0 9 0
Shamilia Connell 4 0 20 2
105/7
Overs
20.0
R/R
5.25
Fours
9
Sixes
3
Extras
2
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shemaine Campbelle (W) not out 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4 1 25 0
Shikha Pandey 3 0 18 1

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

