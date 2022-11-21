Though it has been a long time since India’s former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni bid adieu to international cricket, his name keeps coming up time and again. Not only fans but even current cricketers can’t forget the immense contribution of the ex skipper, who brought three major ICC trophies to the nation. In his recent Instagram story, iconic batter Virat Kohli was spotted remembering the legendary captain. Sharing a photograph of a water bottle with a picture of Dhoni, Kohli wrote, “He is everywhere. Even on the water bottle.”

Virat Kohli is the biggest fan of MS Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/ODqCyakRrT — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 21, 2022

Though it has been a distant memory watching the duo share the same pitch, social media handles of Kohli frequently see mentions of Dhoni. The never-ending bonding between Kohli and Dhoni has given birth to the fan-proclaimed term, “Mahirat.” Now, a fan has dropped a screenshot of Kohli’s recent Instagram story on Twitter with a caption that says, “Virat Kohli is the biggest fan of MS Dhoni.”

Under Dhoni’s leadership, Kohli made his ODI and Test debut. After the departure of the great wicketkeeper-batter as skipper, Kohli took on the leadership responsibility in all three formats. Dhoni played the final years of his international career in cricket under Kohli’s captaincy. They joined hands on several occasions to take India across the victory line.

The “fan” part of the Twitter post has undoubtedly delighted Indian cricket followers who certainly miss the friendship between two former Indian skippers. Since surfacing on the internet, the Twitter post has garnered more than 15,000 likes so far.

Kohli has often talked about his bond and friendship with Dhoni. After his comeback knock in the India-Pakistan match during the 2022 Asia Cup, Kohli revealed in the post-match press conference, “One individual, with whom I had previously played, was the only one to contact me after I stepped down as Test captain. MS Dhoni was there. Many people have my phone number, many people offer me advice, and many people discuss my game on TV. But other than Dhoni, none of them who had my number sent me a message.”