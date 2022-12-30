BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will conduct interviews of Team India’s new selection committee on 2 January, reported Sportstar.

The committee, led by Ashok Malhotra and comprised of Jatin Pranjpe and Sulakshana Naik as well, reportedly met with BCCI officials on Friday to understand how the interview process could be held virtually.

The application process for the selection committee has already closed back in November with name of the candidates shortlisted to be announced in a day or two.

Among the top contenders for the chief selector are Venkatesh Prasad, Nayan Mongia, Maninder Singh, Subroto Banerjee, Shiv Sundar Das. Former selectors Chetan Sharma and Harvinder Singh have also re-applied for the post.

Sharma and team were sacked in November after India’s T20 World Cup debacle in Australia earlier last year.