BCCI's CAC to conduct interviews for new selection committee on 2 January: Report
Ashok Malhotra-led Cricket Advisory Committee reportedly met with BCCI senior officials on Friday to discuss the interview procedure for the national selection committee.
BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will conduct interviews of Team India’s new selection committee on 2 January, reported Sportstar.
The committee, led by Ashok Malhotra and comprised of Jatin Pranjpe and Sulakshana Naik as well, reportedly met with BCCI officials on Friday to understand how the interview process could be held virtually.
The application process for the selection committee has already closed back in November with name of the candidates shortlisted to be announced in a day or two.
Among the top contenders for the chief selector are Venkatesh Prasad, Nayan Mongia, Maninder Singh, Subroto Banerjee, Shiv Sundar Das. Former selectors Chetan Sharma and Harvinder Singh have also re-applied for the post.
Sharma and team were sacked in November after India’s T20 World Cup debacle in Australia earlier last year.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
BCCI central contracts: Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav in line for promotion; Rahane, Ishant, Vihari to be axed
Another strong performer to break into the Grade A category could be Axar Patel who has been playing the three formats for India consistently
Chetan Sharma-led committee to select teams for SL series, KL Rahul might face T20 axe
The old committee virtually got an extension as the hiring process of new selectors took a bit longer than expected.
‘We are getting no recognition from BCCI’: Indian blind team skipper Ajay Kumar Reddy after completing T20 WC hat-trick
India defeated Bangladesh by 120 runs to win their third consecutive title in the 3rd T20 World Cup for the Blind.