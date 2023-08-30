The 16th edition of the Asia Cup will kickstart on 30 August. The tournament this year will take place in Pakistan as well as in Sri Lanka. In the opening match, Pakistan will take on Nepal at Multan International Cricket Stadium. Before the first match of the tournament, Multan Cricket Stadium will also witness an extravagant opening ceremony. The event is set to showcase electrifying performances, headlined by the talented Pakistani vocalist Aima Baig and Nepal’s very own Trishala Gurung, both aiming to set the stage on fire.

Who will perform in the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony?

Pakistani singer Aima Baig and Nepali singer Trishala Gurung will be among a few other star performers taking the stage at the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony. Biag is a huge figure in Pakistan and has more than 6 million followers on Instagram. Tishala, on the other hand, is one of the stars in Nepal and boasts more than 2 lakh followers on Instagram.

The official Twitter (now X) handle of Pakistan Cricket Board took to social media to inform that the opening ceremony will start at 2 PM Pakistan time (2.30 PM IST).

“Witness the Super 11 Asia Cup 2023 curtain-raiser live on 30 August at the Multan Cricket Stadium Enjoy live fireworks and performances by Aima Baig and Nepal’s Trishala Gurung, followed by the opening match between Pakistan and Nepal,” the post from PCB read.

Post the glittering opening ceremony, players will take the stage as Pakistan and Nepal will lock horns for the first time. Nepal have been one impressive unit and their presence in the tournament is a testament to their consistent performances. They qualified for this main tournament by winning the 10-team ACC Men’s Premier Cup in April-May.

Pakistan have already announced their playing XI. They have included three pacers in the squad – Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf – apart from two spinners – Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, who can also be very handy with the bat.