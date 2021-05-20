The decision follows a growing number of big fashion names renouncing the use of animal fur, including Armani, Prada and Gucci.

Rome: Valentino has became the latest fashion powerhouse to abandon real fur, in a move welcomed on 19 May by Italian campaigners as a "nail in the coffin for the cruel fur trade".

The iconic Italian house said it would cease production at its Milan-based fur company, Valentino Polar, at the end of this year and the last collection to include fur will be the fall/winter 2021-22 season.

"The fur-free stance is perfectly in line with the values of our company," said Jacopo Venturini, CEO of Valentino, in a statement.

"We are moving full-steam ahead in the research for alternative materials in view of a greater attention to the environment for the upcoming collections."

Martina Pluda, Italy director for campaign group Humane Society International, said Valentino's decision "is a major nail in the coffin for the cruel fur trade".

"Like so many other designers, Valentino knows that using fur makes brands look outdated and out of touch, and fur industry certification schemes are little more than the hollow PR spin of an industry that kills 100 million animals for fur a year," she said.