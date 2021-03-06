Gigi Hadid returns to the runway with Versace's Milan Fashion Week autumn/winter 2021

Gigi wore a sheer chiffon dress with a floor-length skirt. This black number had a thigh-high slit and long train that she flipped like a queen during her walk.

After a hiatus of five months due to pregnancy, supermodel Gigi Hadid is back on the runway and how. The 25-year-old diva once again showed who runs the show with her confident presence at Versace's Milan Fashion Week autumn/ winter 2021. She was accompanied by sister Bella. The event took place on 1 March in the Italian city at the Milan Congress Center and was released on YouTube on 5 March.

The fashionista wowed the viewers with her post-pregnancy outing. She and boyfriend Zayn Malik, recently gave birth to their daughter, Khai. But the new-mommy is back to business oozing her supermodel aura like a pro.

Gigi wore a sheer chiffon dress with a floor-length skirt. This black number had a thigh-high slit and long train that she flipped like a queen during her walk. The outfit also had the trademark Greca motif by the Italian label. She flaunted a ginger wig of poky straight tresses that added to the oomph factor.

On the personal front, the style icon has been pretty much low-key about her routine during pregnancy. She sure shared some pictures of the pamper sessions from the phase but refrained from divulging elaborate details. However, in her interview with Vogue, Gigi clarified that she is not going back to size zero now. Gigi also stated that she is looking out for things that are more stable than going to different countries.

In fact, a source close to the couple also revealed to US Weekly that they are going stronger than ever. The source was quoted as saying, “Zayn and Gigi’s relationship is better than ever — their communication, the time they spend together. They’ve never looked happier. Gigi is a natural when it comes to mothering”. Things must have definitely changed for Gigi after her first child’s arrival but what’s not changed is her ability to own the ramp like a queen.