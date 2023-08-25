You shouldn’t sleep with your cell phone at night. Here’s why

Are you one of those people who charge their phone overnight for a fresh battery in the morning? Rethink your move.

Recently, Apple, the manufacturer of iPhones, issued a significant caution regarding the potential dangers of charging your device on your bed while you’re asleep. The tech giant has emphasised that this seemingly harmless habit could, in fact, lead to severe consequences.

So, what exactly has Apple warned its users of? And how dangerous is it really to sleep with your charging phone next to you?

Apple’s advisory

Apple, the Cupertino-headquartered company, recently updated its online user guide for its iPhones and has advised customers to charge their phones in environments that are well-ventilated and on flat surfaces like tables, explicitly discouraging charging on soft surfaces such as blankets, pillows, or your body.

“Don’t sleep on a device, power adapter, or wireless charger, or place them under a blanket, pillow, or your body, when it’s connected to a power source. Keep your iPhone, the power adapter, and any wireless charger in a well-ventilated area when in use or charging. Take special care if you have a physical condition that affects your ability to detect heat against the body,” reads the Apple guidelines.

Apple also states that users should charge their phone facing upwards, in a well-ventilated area, and avoid prolonged skin contact with the charging cable and connector while it is connected to a power source. The tech giant says that this could cause discomfort and injury.

It is also mentions using its standard chargers and asks users to avoid using third-party chargers that may not provide the right amount of voltage safely to charge the iPhones. Additionally, they are also told to avoid using damaged cables which could be dangerous to use for charging.

Reason for the caution

Apple’s caution for its users isn’t a new thing. Several studies and instances have shown that sleeping next to a phone that is charging is dangerous.

But why you may ask? Experts explain that charging your phone and keeping it on a bed or under your pillow blocks the air flow to the phone, which could lead to overheating and an eventual fire.

In 2016, the New York Police Department had posted pictures of pillows that had holes burned in them after the cell phone underneath overheated and set light to them. The NYPD urged people not to sandwich their phones between a pillow and a mattress, stating that it could cause batteries to overheat and possibly catch fire or explode.

The warning had come after a 15-year-old’s bed burst into flames after a charging cell phone caught fire, leading to his home being evacuated in the wee hours of the morning.

There have also been other cases of a fire from different parts of the world when a charging phone got overheated. Last year, an entire apartment in England’s Essex had been reduced to ash after a phone charger malfunctioned, which caused the fire.

The National Fire Protection Association, a US-based international non-profit organisation devoted to eliminating death, injury, property, and economic loss due to fire, has also stated: “Smartphones should be charged in locations that allow for adequate ventilation so they do not overheat. Charging them under a pillow, on a bed or couch doesn’t allow for the necessary airflow.”

Impact of phones on sleep

Apart from the risk of a charging phone catching fire, sleeping next to your phone has some ill-effects on a person’s health.

As we all know, phones today are addictive. They have a gamut of apps and games on them and these activities feel good and there is a limitless opportunity for additional stimulation. It may be tough to stop and put the phone away. This alone leads to a delay in bedtime and reduced total sleep time. This contributes to sleep deprivation and it is well-established that a body that lacks sleep is unhealthy and leads to other mental as well as physical ailments.

A 2020 study indicated that reducing phone use before bed for four weeks improved sleep quality and duration and working memory.

Dr Alex Dimitriu, MD, double board-certified in psychiatry and sleep medicine and founder of Menlo Park Psychiatry & Sleep Medicine, speaking of sleeping next to one’s phone, told Parade.com, “Sleeping next to your phone is like sleeping next to a slot machine. The odds are not in your favour.

“At best, (the phone is) captivating and interesting — unlike a book, when you get bored, you change apps or articles and keep searching. At worst, it’s rewarding and stimulating as you read a post or reaction or find a really interesting article you have been meaning to read.”

Moreover, the blue light from one’s phone when there’s a notification can interfere with a person’s circadian rhythm. Essentially, the blue light messes up the internal clock by delaying the natural release of melatonin before you fall asleep.

There’s also a worry about the impact of electromagnetic fields on the human body. Some experts cite that a phone’s magnetic field could lead to an increased risk of brain tumours or even impact fertility. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has classified the electromagnetic fields produced by mobile phones as carcinogenic to humans.

Put that phone away

Sleep and medical experts have stated that while it’s almost impossible to cut out phones from one’s lives, it’s necessary to keep the phone out of one’s bed.

Dr Alicia Roth, PhD, of Cleveland Clinic Sleep Disorders Centre, states that one must put their phone on silent or on the do not disturb mode.

Also experts advise against scrolling on phones right before bedtime. “Reserve the bed and bedroom for sleep alone,” Dr Roth was quoted as saying.

