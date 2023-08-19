X to drop block feature, says Elon Musk: Why has this angered users?

After introducing a slew of changes since his Twitter – now X – takeover last year, Elon Musk is now training his guns at the platform’s essential ‘block’ feature. Responding to a user on X, the billionaire said on Friday (18 August): “Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature’, except for DMs” (direct messages). He added that the blocking feature “makes no sense”.

His remarks were a reply to an account named Tesla Owners Silicon Valley that had asked, “Is there ever a reason to block vs mute someone?”

Musk’s signalling to kill off the block feature has generated a stir on the social media platform, with many users decrying the possible move.

How is blocking different from muting an account? What are the concerns about removing the block function? Will Elon Musk remove it? Let’s find out.

Blocking vs Muting

Blocking, considered a safety feature by many, allows users to restrict accounts from seeing the blocker’s tweets, contacting them or following them on the platform.

A blocked account cannot send messages to the blocker either.

Mute only removes a user’s posts from the timeline of the account they want to avoid. It does not stop the account from following the user or replying to their tweets, which will be visible to other people.

To put it simply, you will not see them but the muted users can see you.

According to CNBC, X users have often employed the block feature to ignore ads from specific brands or promoters on the platform. People also block accounts as a form of boycott.

After Musk’s tweet, Windows Central editor-in-chief Daniel Rubino, as per The Verge, said, “Block is a form of moderation for users”.

Why is the block feature important?

Many have raised concerns that discarding the block feature would make people vulnerable to online harassment, stalking, trolling and being exposed to abusive content.

Some said that it would take away users’ ability to filter spam accounts.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, an investor in Musk-owned Twitter, wrote in a post, “X should really solve the bots & spam problems before removing blocks. Just my 0.02.”

Musk’s proposed plan was severely criticised, with one user calling it a “huge mistake” as there are “toxic people” on the platform with whom people did not want to interact.

One of the users wrote, “Block creates a safe border. I block the vicious people and the spammers”.

“I utilise the block feature as a boundary to keep myself and my family safe from would-be stalkers & predators who politically target me and want to harm or frighten me,” another user commented.

The Auschwitz Memorial account, which is often a target of antisemitic hatred, denounced Musk’s decision in a long post.

“Failing to address the antisemitic and Holocaust denial comments that appear under our posts commemorating the victims of Auschwitz would be a disservice to their memory. We’ve chosen to block users who promote denial and hatred. This decision stems from our deep dedication to our mission. We need a secure space to do this.”

The account said that social media platforms should “shoulder significant moral responsibility” and “actively counter hate speech and halt its normalisation”.

“Blocking users isn’t a mere action; it’s a practical measure. Often, reporting accounts that spread hostility remains an unanswered call. Blocking provides a way to protect the memory of people who suffered and were murdered in Auschwitz,” it wrote.

Failing to address the antisemitic and Holocaust denial comments that appear under our posts commemorating the victims of Auschwitz would be a disservice to their memory. We’ve chosen to block users who promote denial and hatred. This decision stems from our deep dedication to… https://t.co/4tPkjUe9sv pic.twitter.com/iGA9VhAwWd — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) August 18, 2023

As BBC noted, “the block button is an established tool for those who feel attacked, bullied or simply want to shut out an account with whom they have a strong disagreement”.

Speaking to CNBC, Louis Jones, a media and advertising executive, called Musk’s plan “concerning”, saying his “lax approach to free speech,” will probably have e a “double effect”. Jones said this would lead to further bullying on the platform as well as suppress the “free speech” of users who are frequent targets of bullies and predators”.

“It’s a downward spiral that cannot be good for the long term success of X.”

Will Elon Musk bump off blocking?

It remains to be seen if Musk will actually walk the talk on removing the block feature, a decision that seems highly unpopular across quarters.

However, as several reports pointed out, the Tesla executive has previously ignored, reversed course, or just not followed through with his ideas.

Moreover, there is an additional challenge awaiting X if it takes away the users’ power to block accounts. As per BBC, if the feature is “deleted”, it could potentially violate the terms and conditions of stores like Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

Google Play developers must provide “an in-app system for blocking [user-generated content] and users,”, while iOS developers must offer “the ability to block abusive users from the service”, noted The Verge.

Although Apple’s language is vague, a user posted an iOS rejection message on X saying that “users need a mechanism to block abusive users.”

As American social activist Monica Lewinsky asked Musk to “rethink removing the block feature” because “it’s a critical tool to keep people safe online”, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino responded: “Our users’ safety on X is our number one priority. And we’re building something better than the current state of block and mute. Please keep the feedback coming.”

Our users’ safety on X is our number one priority. And we’re building something better than the current state of block and mute. Please keep the feedback coming. https://t.co/ekIvyOhRqQ — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) August 19, 2023

If Musk is looking for some solace amidst the backlash, he can find it in former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s comment, who replied to him, saying “100. Mute only.”

With inputs from agencies