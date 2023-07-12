Why will US be watching Chandrayaan-3 launch closely?

With the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) slated to launch the Chandrayaan-3 on Friday, one nation will be paying close attention – the United States of America.

Let’s take a closer look at why the US – which made history by putting a man on the moon over half a century ago – will be keeping a careful eye on the Chandrayaan-3 launch:

Artemis Accords

ISRO’s launch comes in the aftermath of India – during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first state visit to the United States – joining the Artemis Accords.

The Artemis Accords is a non-binding multilateral arrangement between the American government and other world governments to return humans to the moon by 2025.

“India joins 26 other countries committed to peaceful, sustainable, and transparent cooperation that will enable exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond. NASA will provide advanced training to Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) astronauts with the goal of launching a joint effort to the International Space Station in 2024,” a White House statement said.

“India has signed the Artemis Accords, which advance a common vision of space exploration for the benefit of all humankind,” the United States added.

South Pole

The ISRO is aiming for Chandrayaan-3 to become India’s first mission to successfully land on the Moon – that too its unexplored South Pole.

Chandrayaan-2, which took off on 22 July in 2019, was India’s first attempt to carry out a soft-landing on the Moon.

During that mission, the lander instead of making a soft landing crashed on the surface.

Chandrayaan-3 mission consists of an indigenous propulsion module, lander module and a rover with an objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions. With the 43.5 metre tall rocket, scheduled for the lift off from the second launch pad at pre-fixed time at 2.35 pm on July 14, the countdown for the launch is expected to begin on Thursday.

The largest and heaviest LVM3 rocket (formerly GSLV MkIII), fondly called as ‘fat boy’ by ISRO scientists for its heavylift capability, has completed six consecutive successful missions.

The LVM3 rocket is a composite of three modules — propulsion, lander and rover (which is housed inside the lander).

The lander module will begin its descent for a soft landing on 23 or 24 August, according to scientists at ISRO.

The Moon’s south pole region has been chosen because the Lunar South Pole remains much larger than that at the North pole.

There could be a possibility of presence of water in permanently shadowed areas around it.

The Rover, after the soft-landing, would come out of the lander module and study the surface of the moon through its payloads APXS – Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer – to derive the chemical composition and infer mineralogical composition to further enhance understanding of lunar surface.

Rover, which has a mission life of 1 lunar day (14 Earth days) also has another payload Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) to determine the elemental composition of lunar soil and rocks around the lunar landing site, ISRO said.

According to Sci Tech Daily website, NASA in 2025 plans to send the first human beings to explore the region near the Moon’s South Pole.

According to the NASA website, the agency has “its sights set on locations around the South Pole for the Artemis era of human lunar exploration.”

“Extreme, contrasting conditions make it a challenging location for Earthlings to land, live, and work, but the region’s unique characteristics hold promise for unprecedented deep space scientific discoveries. Using advanced technology including autonomous systems, the crew inside of Starship will land at a carefully selected site within a 100-meter radius,” the website states.

“The south pole region has very different geology from the region around the [US] Apollo missions, so Chandrayaan-3 will provide a close-up view of an entirely new region of the Moon,” planetary geochemist Marc Norman, from the Australian National University of Canberra, told Nature.

“Similar measurements were made by the US Apollo and Chinese Chang’e missions when they landed nearer the Moon’s equator, but this will be the first analysis of the environment at one of the poles. Thermal conductivity in particular depends on the grain size and packing of regolith — the surface layer of loose rubble — and so will be useful for characterising the landing site”, Norman added.

Nature noted that such data cannot be observed from orbit.

This isn’t the first time India has made a momentous discovery.

As per The Statesman, ISRO in 2008 intentionally crashed the Chandrayaan-1 into the South Pole – which in a massive development confirmed the presence of water ice.

As Space.com noted, “Chandrayaan-1, which launched in October 2008, sent a moon orbiter aloft in India’s first-ever deep-space effort. The orbiter carried a 64-pound (29 kilograms) impactor probe that slammed hard (but intentionally) into the lunar surface near the south pole. The impactor detected water ice just before it crashed, a discovery matched by a NASA instrument aboard the Chandrayaan-1 orbiter called the Moon Mineralogy Mapper.”

With inputs from agencies