Why Vladimir Putin is skipping G20 meet in India but travelling to China

Russia’s Vladimir Putin is among the few major world leaders who will be skipping the upcoming G20 meet in India.

However, it is being reported that the Russian president will be embarking on a visit to China for the Belt and Road Forum in October – his first trip abroad in a year and a half.

So why is Putin travelling to China?

Let’s take a closer look:

What do we know?

People familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Bloomberg that Xi Jinping extended the invite to Putin.

The Kremlin is currently working on Putin’s trip.

Bloomberg quoted sources as saying that Putin only wants to visit those countries where his security services can ‘completely guarantee’ his safety.

Putin hasn’t travelled abroad since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for his arrest in March over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

A warrant was also arrested for top Russian official Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova.

The Hague-based court, issuing the warrant, said Putin is responsible for alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

The ICC said Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of the population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation”.

Moscow dismissed the arrest warrant as ‘meaningless’ and it pointing out that Russia withdrew from the ICC in 2016.

“Russia is not a member of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and bears no obligations under it. Russia does not cooperate with this body, and possible [pretences] for arrest coming from the International Court of Justice will be legally null and void for us.”

But Putin has played it safe since the warrant was issued – visiting only parts of Ukraine taken over by Russia.

As per Washington Post, Putin now risks being arrested in any of the 123 nations that are party to the charter of the ICC – which is currently investigating the alleged crimes in Ukraine.

China, a staunch ally of Russia, is not a signatory to the Rome Statute, as per Bloomberg.

It is thus one of the few places the Russian leader can still travel freely.

Interestingly, India is also not a signatory to the Rome Statute – so Putin need not have feared arrest if he chose to attend the G20 Summit in Delhi.

According to NDTV, Putin informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would be unable to make the G20 on Monday.

Modi in turn said he understood and thanked Putin for for Moscow’s support of India’s G20 presidency.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Russian president is unable to attend the G20 due to his focus on the ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine.

Putin skips BRICS in August, previous G20s

In August, Putin did not attend the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) meet in South Africa.

Putin, who was replaced by foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, instead delivered an address via video-conference.

Officials at the time said that while Putin wanted to attend, he was persuaded to stay away in order to not create an awkward situation for the South African government.

South Africa, as a member of the ICC, was under a legal obligation to arrest Putin if he turned up.

While South Africa’s biggest political Opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, attempted to corner the government over the matter, President Cyril Ramaphosa such a move would be ‘tantamount to declaring war’.

“I must highlight, for the sake of transparency, that South Africa has obvious problems with executing a request to arrest and surrender President Putin,” he said. “Russia has made it clear that arresting its sitting president would be a declaration of war.”

“It would be inconsistent with our Constitution to risk engaging in war with Russia,” Ramaphosa added.

Ramaphosa’s office said Putin had decided not to attend the event by ‘mutual agreement.”

As per Yahoo News, Putin was also slated to visit Turkey, but now Reccep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Sochi.

Turkey is yet another nation that is not a signatory to the Rome Statute.

Regardless of the warrant for his arrest, Putin has shown a propensity for skipping big summits these past few years.

The Russian leader skipped the G20 in Bali last July, as well as the 2021 G20 in Italy.

Lavrov, Putin’s trusted foreign minister, stood in for his boss at all these summits.

An October visit would take Putin to China seven months after Chinese President Xi Jinping came to Moscow on a three-day visit.

The two also met in person in September 2022 on the sidelines of a regional summit in Uzbekistan.

Before that, Putin met with Xi while attending the opening of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, weeks before he sent troops into Ukraine.

China has sought to project itself as neutral in the Ukraine conflict, even while it has refused to condemn Moscow’s actions and declared last year that it had a “no-limits” friendship with Russia.

Beijing has denounced Western sanctions against Moscow, and accused NATO and the United States of provoking Putin’s military action.

China has also proposed a peace plan that was largely dismissed by Ukraine’s allies, who insisted that Moscow must withdraw its forces from the neighboring country as a condition for peace.

With inputs from agencies