Why US lawmaker introduced bill to terminate Pakistan’s major non-NATO ally status and what it means

A US lawmaker has introduced a bill to terminate Pakistan’s status as a major non-NATO ally.

Congressman Andy Biggs, who represents the fifth Congressional district of Arizona, introduced the bill in the House of Representatives.

Let’s take a closer look at why Biggs moved the bill and what it means:

What does the bill say?

The bill entitled HR80 seeks to:

Terminate Pakistan’s designation as a major non-NATO ally Requires annual certification from the president with certain conditions for Islamabad to be given such a designation. Asks the US president to issue a certification that the country has shown progress in arresting and prosecuting Haqqani Network senior leaders and mid-level operatives and has taken steps to demonstrate its commitment to prevent the Haqqani Network from using any Pakistani territory as a safe haven It also seeks a certification from the US president that Pakistan actively coordinates with Afghanistan to restrict the movement of militants such as the Haqqani Network along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

Why is this important?

The major non-NATO ally designation was first created in 1987 and is a powerful symbol of a close relationship with the United States.

Pakistan was named a major non-NATO ally in 2004 under the George W Bush administration.

As per ANI, Pakistan enjoys several perks as a major non-NATO ally including access to excess US defence supplies and eligibility for loans of materials, supplies or equipment for cooperative research, development, testing, or evaluation purposes.

While the status provides military and economic privileges, it does not entail any security commitments to the designated country.

Privileges resulting from the designation under United States Code Title 22 include:

Eligible for loans of material, supplies, or equipment for cooperative research, development, testing, or evaluation purposes

Eligible as a location for US-owned War Reserve Stockpiles to be placed on its territory outside of US military facilities

Can enter into agreements with the United States for the cooperative furnishing of training on a bilateral or multilateral basis, if the financial arrangements are reciprocal and provide for reimbursement of all US direct costs.

Eligible, to the maximum extent feasible, for priority delivery of Excess Defence Articles transferred under Section 516 of the Foreign Assistance Act (if located on the southern or south-eastern flank of NATO).

Eligible for consideration to purchase depleted uranium ammunition.

As per the US state department, with Afghanistan’s status rescinded last year, the US has 18 major non-NATO allies – Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, New Zealand, Pakistan, the Philippines, Qatar, South Korea, Thailand and Tunisia.

Interestingly, the state department website mentions that Taiwan shall be treated as a major non-NATO ally without it being formally designation as such.

Why was it moved?

The bill reflects the sentiments of the lawmakers against Pakistan, which is known for harbouring terrorism and using it as a matter of State policy, as per PTI.

The bill, which needs to be passed by the House and the Senate before it can be signed into law by the US president, has been sent to the House Foreign Affairs Committee for necessary actions.

It remains unlikely that it the bill will actually pass.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.