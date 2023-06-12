Why Reddit users are switching to private mode for 48 hours

In the upcoming days, Reddit might only be a faint memory of what it once was.

According to the website Reddark, thousands of Reddit groups, sometimes referred to as subreddits, are going dark to oppose proposed API changes that would essentially kill off many third-party applications, including Apollo and rif is fun for Reddit.

Reddit, which calls itself the “front page of the internet,” is among the top 20 most visited sites and has an estimated 430 million active users every month. A “subreddit” is a specific Reddit community where users assemble to post and comment on discussion threads about a certain topic or issue.

During the protest, thousands of subreddits will have their private mode activated for 48 hours by their moderators. These channels will only be accessible to community members who have been given the moderators’ approval. The pages will not be available to anybody else. Some subreddits have declared that they will stay inactive up until the proposed modifications are changed or abandoned.

What is an API?

The current web is thought to have its foundation in application programming interfaces (APIs), according to Al Jazeera.

In a nutshell, they enable two programmes to speak to one another, enabling developers to access data and create new features and functionality.

Reddit, like all other digital firms Google, Facebook, and Twitter, has a public API that programmers may sign up for and use after accepting certain terms and restrictions.

What are the changes?

The company said on 18 April that it was revising its API conditions to include charging developers for API access; the modification will go into effect on 1 July 2023.

Reddit made its choice only a few months after Twitter announced it was suspending all third-party apps and requiring users to use its official app and website.

It should be noted here that the social news site offers an enormous volume of text from numerous communities, making it useful for creating AI (artificial intelligence) language models like ChatGPT and Bard. Third-party application developers are well-represented on the platform. Beyond the capabilities and customisations offered by the official Reddit app or website, these apps give users access to additional functionality.

Reddit’s CEO and co-founder Steve Huffman stated that “more than any other place on the internet, Reddit is a home for authentic conversation” in an interview with the New York Times from April. “Crawling Reddit, generating value and not returning any of that value to our users is something we have a problem with,” he added.

Less than 100 queries per minute apps will continue to be free under the new rules. According to Huffman, these make up more than 90 per cent of the existing apps. Higher API request volumes from third-party apps will incur a $0.24 (~Rs 20) per 1,000 request fee.

Why is it happening?

The well-liked iPhone and iPad app Apollo, which is renowned for its sleek user interface and personalised themes, is among the most well-known third-party apps to shut down.

According to Indian Express, Christian Selig, the creator of the Apollo app for iOS developed for Reddit, announced a week ago on the r/apolloapp forum that he had spoken with Reddit and learned that the app would have to pay Reddit $20 million (~Rs 1.64 billion) year to continue operating the way it does.

“Apollo made seven billion requests last month, which would put it at about 1.7 million dollars per month, or 20 million US dollars per year. Even if I only kept subscription users, the average Apollo user uses 344 requests per day, which would cost $2.50 (~Rs 206) per month, which is over double what the subscription currently costs, so I’d be in the red every month,” wrote Selig in the post.

Selig additionally contrasted Imgur, a website that hosts images and media, with the $12,000 (~Rs 9.89 lakh) fee for every 50 million queries. He claimed that for the same 50 million API calls, he only pays Imgur $166 (~Rs 13,686).

Other well-known apps, such as Reddit is Fun, Sync, and Reddplant, have also declared their closure as a result of the costs.

The modifications were defended by Huffman, who goes by u/spez, in a hectic “Ask Me Anything” open forum on Friday in response to user outrage. He declared, “Reddit needs to be a self-sustaining business and to do that, we can no longer subsidise commercial entities that require large-scale data use.”

Despite strong criticism, Huffman affirmed the business had no intentions to reverse the upcoming API modifications.

Why is there a protest?

Reddit depends more than any other site on moderators because of its community- and anonymity-focused user experience. Tens of thousands of unpaid moderators, often known as mods, are used by the website in addition to a few paid administrators to maintain its functionality, as per BBC

In a manner, Reddit pays them back for the time they invest by providing a community forum where they can talk and learn more about the topics that interest them.

But many of the moderators who oversee the subreddits have been offended by Reddit’s activities, which many of them view as greedy. The moderators of about 3,500 subreddits want to make those subs private between 12 and 14 June in protest of the social network’s measures, making them inaccessible to visitors.

According to BBC, totalling 3,489 subreddits, the blackout will affect five of the ten most popular communities on the website, r/gaming, r/aww, r/music, r/todayilearned, and r/pics, each of which has a membership of more than 30 million.

A moderator of a major subreddit told the British outlet, “If it was a single subreddit going private, Reddit may intervene. This is a completely volunteer position, we don’t receive any financial compensation, and despite that, we do like to take it quite seriously. If it’s almost the entire website, would they destroy what they’ve built up in all these communities, just to push through this highly unpopular change that both the mods and users of Reddit are overwhelmingly against?”

