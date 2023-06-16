Pakistan government’s crackdown on former Prime Minister Imran Khan seems to be getting even more intense. Over the last few days, it has been difficult to find Imran Khan or even mention of his name or photo in Pakistani media. Now the crackdown has extended to his social media profiles as well.

The government has shared with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) the social media profiles of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and several other leaders of his party to conduct a forensic test for allegedly sharing controversial anti-state content between 8 March and 9 May, a media report revealed on Thursday.

The situation leading up to these restrictions was his arrest on corruption charges a month ago, as violent protests erupted across the country when Khan was taken from a court complex in Islamabad on 9 May.

Forensic tests on Imran Khan’s social media accounts

A total of 23 links from Instagram, Facebook and Twitter of the leaders of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have been sent to the FIA, Samaa TV reported, citing details from the police.

FIA is the premier agency of Pakistan at the national level to investigate federal crimes.

Police said that the links shared are based on the videos and posts of PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Murad Saeed and Hammad Azhar and the statements of the political leaders will also form part of the Joint Investigative Team’s final report on the 9 May violence cases, the report said.

Police added that the renowned PTI personalities and social media handlers kept sharing allegedly offensive material, as reported by Samaa.

A forensic test is being conducted on the videos and posts over allegedly anti-state statements contained in the shared links.

“The forensic reports of the links will be made part of the investigation report. Youth were incited against the state through the use of social media,” said the report.

Earlier, on 14 May, the Islamabad police stated that 564 people had been held for violence following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, and that further arrests were being made, according to Dawn. It claimed that during the violent protests, government property worth Pakistani Rs 25 crore was damaged.

Governments strict action

On 9 May, violent protests erupted after the arrest of Khan, 70, in a corruption case by paramilitary Rangers in Islamabad. Khan was later released on bail.

Workers from his party PTI vandalised over 20 military installations and government buildings, including the Lahore Corps Commander House, Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army headquarters in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time.

The federal Cabinet has decided that the protesters who vandalised military installations on 9 May would be tried under the stringent Army Act and Official Secrets Act.

Khan, the chairman of PTI has been raising clamour against the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz)-led coalition government after he was ousted last year through a no-confidence motion in Parliament.

The violence elicited a strong reaction from the government and military with vows of taking action against the culprits, leading to an ongoing crackdown against those involved.

Law enforcement agencies have arrested over 10,000 workers of Khan’s Pakistan party across Pakistan, 4,000 of them from Punjab province.

The Punjab Home Department has constituted 10 different joint investigation teams to probe into the attacks and violent protests on 9 May, which the Pakistan Army dubbed “Black Day”.

Khan is facing more than 100 cases across the country.

With inputs from PTI

