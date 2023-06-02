Why a mural in new Parliament is causing an uproar in Nepal

A mural in the new Parliament is drawing howls of protests from Nepal.

According to The Quint, some Nepalese politicians have called for the artwork to be removed.

Let’s take a closer look at the controversy:

What happened?

According to The Hindu, the mural came into the public eye when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the new Parliament on 28 May.

According to New Indian Express, the mural show a map of ancient India with state names on it.

The map depicts Mansahari Takshashila in the North, Purushpur in the North West and Kamrup in the North East.

Some politicians have referred to the mural as a representation of a ‘unified India’ or ‘Akhand Bharat’.

Lok Sabha member Manoj Kotak tweeted:

Akhand Bharat in New Parliament 🚩 It represents our Powerful & Self Reliant India. Thank You PM @narendramodi ji#MyParliamentMyPride pic.twitter.com/bjod5UtM12 — Manoj Kotak (@manoj_kotak) May 28, 2023



This refers to an undivided India whose geographical area includes Afghanistan, Pakistan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Bangladesh and India, as per New Indian Express.

The Quint quoted National Gallery of Modern Art director general Adwaita Gadanayak – who was reportedly involved in choosing the artwork in the new Parliament – as saying the mural is meant to highlight the impact of ancient Indian thought across southeastern Asia.

What’s the problem?

The map also shows Lumbini, Buddha’s birthplace – indicating India’s claims over the region.

Several leaders in Nepal including two former prime ministers have spoken out against the mural.

Also, adding to the complication is that Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ is on a visit to India and some politicians have called on him to raise the issue with New Delhi.

The Kathmandu Times quoted KP Sharma Oli as saying, “If a country like India that sees itself as an ancient and strong country and as a model of democracy puts Nepali territories in its map and hangs the map in Parliament, it cannot be called fair.”

“He [Dahal] should ask them to remove the mural,” Oli said. “You have to talk to the Indian government to correct that mistake. There is no point in visiting India if you can’t do that.”

Scroll quoted former Nepal prime minister Baburam Bhattarai as saying it “may stoke unnecessary and harmful diplomatic row”.

“It has the potential of further aggravating the trust deficit already vitiating the bilateral relations between most of the immediate neighbours of India,” Bhattarai added.

Bhattarai tweeted:

The controversial mural of ‘Akhand Bharat’ in the recently inaugurated new Parliament building of India may stoke unnecessary and harmful diplomatic row in the neighborhood including Nepal. It has the potential of further aggravating the trust deficit already vitiating the… pic.twitter.com/dlorSZ05jn — Baburam Bhattarai (@brb1954) May 30, 2023



‘Depicts Ashokan empire’

Meanwhile, New Delhi has downplayed the issue.

At a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi described the mural as an artwork that depicted the spread of the prehistoric Ashokan empire.

“The mural in question depicts the spread of the Ashokan empire and the idea of responsible and people-oriented governance that he (Ashoka) adopted and propagated,” Bagchi said, replying to a question on the issue.

“That’s what the plaque in front of the mural says. I really don’t have anything further to add to that. I am certainly not going to comment on statements that other political leaders might have made,” he said.

Bagchi added that he was not aware whether protests were going on in Nepal over the matter.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Thursday that the mural issue was not raised by the Nepalese prime minister during his talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

With inputs from agencies

