Who was Remi Lucidi, French daredevil who fell to his death during a stunt?

French daredevil Remi Lucidi is dead.

Lucidi is reported to have fallen to his death from a high-rise residential building in Hong Kong last week.

Police on Monday, without identifying Lucidi, said a 30-year-old man’s body was found on a patio in the city’s upscale Mid-Levels area after having fallen to his death.

Police said the man is believed to have engaged in extreme sports.

But who is Lucidi? What do we know about him?

Let’s take a closer look:

Who was Lucidi?

The 30-year-old was a daredevil known for participating in extreme sports, as per The Independent.

According to The National, Lucidi was living in France’s Montpellier.

He began scaling skyscrapers in 2016, as per Yahoo Entertainment.

Lucidi used the name “Remi Enigma” on social media.

He posted to Instagram selfies of himself on various tall structures around the world including one he captioned “above the Sky, 425m” with Dubai tagged as the location.

According to the South China Morning Post, Lucidi is also have posted pictures from Bulgaria and France.

A video showed Lucidi scaling France’s tallest chimney without a harness – as well as walking around the edge of the 300-metre-high structure.

He last posted a photo of Hong Kong’s night view a week ago on Instagram and tagged the location as Times Square in shopping district Causeway Bay.

The photo appeared to be taken from above.

What happened?

Lucidi was seen arriving at the building around 7.30 pm on Thursday, as per The National.

He is believed to have told a guard he was visiting a friend living on the 40th floor.

The resident has since denied knowing Lucidi.

CCTV footage shows Lucidi leaving the lift on the 49th floor – then taking the stairs to the top of the building.

Lucidi is thought to have forced the door to the top of the building open to take a photo.

The South China Morning Post, identifying Lucidi as the deceased, quoted a source as saying he was last seen alive knocking on the window of a penthouse on the 68th floor of Tregunter Tower around 7.30 pm on Thursday.

A domestic help who saw Lucidi then called the police, the newspaper reported.

A source told the newspaper it is possible Lucidi was ‘trapped’ outside while practicing and had called for help.

Sky News reported that Lucidi checked into a Hong Kong hotel on 17 July.

He is said to have checked in to a hostel in Hong Kong on 17 July, according to reports.

Employees of the Ashoka Hostel in Chungking Mansions in Tsim Sha Tsui confirmed to SCMP that Lucidi was been staying at the hotel.

“He told me he was going to hike a mountain when I asked where he was going. He said he wanted to hike a lot when he was here,” a worker who interacted with Lucidi told the newspaper.

The hostel owner told The National that Lucidi was “friendly, humble, healthy and fit”.

“He was happy-faced,” Kaur said. “I feel very sad. He told me he was going to hike a mountain when I asked where he was going. He said he wanted to hike a lot when he was here.”

Officers conducted an initial investigation and said he apparently fell from a rooftop.

According to Sky News, Lucidi’s camera was found at the scene along with his ID.

No suicide note was found at the scene, they said.

The cause of his death would have to be verified by an autopsy, they added.

As per The National, the French embassy has been identified regarding Lucidi’s death.

Supporters mourned him on social media.

“Rip brother. Sad news no one ever wants to hear about a fellow explorer,” one wrote as per Sky News.

Another added: “Bro went out doing what he loved! He lived his life fully. Not many can say that.”

“I don’t wanna believe it Remi I don’t want to believe it,” added another. “Rest easy bro I love you.”

“You’ll never leave us, you’re unique,” another wrote.

