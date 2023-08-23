Srettha Thavisin has been elected the 30th Prime Minister of Thailand.

“It is an honour to be elected prime minister,” Srettha told reporters after winning the vote in Parliament. “I would like to thank all the Thai people.”

“…I’ll do my best,” a beaming Srettha added.

The election of Srettha, whose Pheu Thai Party came second in the recently held polls, as prime minister comes in the backdrop of Thaksin Shinawatra – the founder of his party – returning to Thailand after a decade of exile.

But who is the 61-year-old Srettha, who until lately was one of Thailand’s biggest real estate tycoons?

Let’s take a closer look:

Early years, personal life

Srettha was born into a wealthy family in Bangkok on 15 February, 1963.

According to Bangkok Post, Srettha is the sole child of Capt Amnuay Thavisin and Chodchoi Jutrakul.

His family is related to five other Chinese-Thai business families: Yip in Tsoi, Chakkapak, Jutrakul, Lamsam and Buranasiri.

Srettha initially went to Prasarnmit Demonstration School in Thailand before leaving to complete his education in the United States.

He has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Massachusetts, and a Master’s degree in Business Administration and Finance from California’s Claremont Graduate School.

As per Bloomberg, Srettha is married to Pakpilai Thavisin – an anti-aging medicine specialist.

They have three children.

Srettha plays football and is a fan of Liverpool FC. He was the brains behind the Sansiri Academy – which develops local talent.

Unlikely most businessmen in Thailand, Srettha has been a fierce proponent of LGBTQ rights and the environment.

“People are leaving to take their skill set somewhere they can live with more freedom to express themselves. The right to choose, freedom from conscription, LGBTQ rights – those are just as important as economic stimulus,” Srettha was quoted as saying by the Thai Enquirer in May.

At 6 feet three inches, Srettha literally looms over his party colleagues.

Career

Srettha kicked off his career as an assistant product manager at the Thailand’s arm of Proctor and Gamble in 1986, as per Bangkok Post.

In 1990, Srettha and his cousins founded a firm that would become Sansiri – one of Thailand’s biggest real estate companies.

As per Business Today, Sansiri in 2022 posted a revenue of $1.01 billion. Under Srettha, the company also recorded its highest-ever profit of $117 million.

In 2023, Srettha stepped down as CEO and president of the company – which is valued at over $2.9 billion.

He also transferred all of his shares, reportedly valued at more than $35 million, in the company to his daughter.

Shares in the developer rose more than eight per cent in Bangkok on Tuesday, heading for their best session in nearly seven months.

This month, political gadfly Chuwit Kamolvisit alleged that Srettha, while in charge of Sansiri, was involved in wrongdoing in two land deals.

Both Sansiri and Srettha have denied any wrongdoing.

In an interview with Forbes Thailand last year, published just days before he formally announced his membership in Pheu Thai, Srettha said he believes big businesses and billionaires should contribute more to society to reduce inequality.

He said he wants to inspire young people to help strengthen Thailand’s competitiveness with other countries.

Politics

Srettha in November announced he had joined Pheu Thai, the latest in a string of parties associated with popular but divisive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was ousted by a military coup in 2006.

It was Srettha’s first official step into politics.

Srettha, explaining his decision to take the political plunge to VOA in April, said: “We, you, look around yourself when you’re sitting at the top of the pyramid, you don’t just look at the same levels. You look at below of how other people live.”

“I feel saddened by what I have seen. Because of social disparity, in terms of education, in terms of getting healthcare, in terms of basic things like getting food on the table, it’s still not the way it’s supposed to be for a country that has enormous potential like Thailand.”

When the suave businessman with no administrative experience was unveiled as a Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate, the party emphasised his business acumen and, by extension, his ability to manage an economy making a tentative recovery from the COVID pandemic.

Initially, there was skepticism over his ability to connect with Pheu Thai’s main voters in the country’s relatively poor, rural north.

After joining the party, he appeared at many campaign stops targeting the working class, including residents of Bangkok’s biggest slum community and rural farmers.

He became an adviser for Pheu Thai’s economic team and helped promote the party’s policies, including a plan to give 10,000 baht ($290) in digital money to all Thais age 16 and above, which created a major buzz.

Srettha’s selection as prime minister at the head of an unlikely alliance of populists and pro-military parties after weeks of post-election deadlock.

It marks a big change for Srettha, a high-profile critic of the outgoing government headed by Prayuth, who as army commander staged a coup that toppled a Pheu Thai government led by Thaksin’s sister Yingluck in 2014 and who returned as prime minister after a 2019 election.

Srettha was among dozens of opposition politicians, academics and activists who were summoned by Prayuth’s junta for interrogation shortly after the coup.

Srettha wrote many online posts accusing Prayuth and his Cabinet of failing to effectively handle the COVID-19 pandemic. Combined with his support for student-led protests demanding democratic reforms in 2020, he earned a throng of followers who admired his views.

‘Don’t believe in military coups’

Prior to the vote for prime minister, Srettha told VOA, “I don’t believe in military coups.”

“The idea of me working with them in the same government, sitting in the same cabinet… I can’t see myself doing that.”

But on Monday Srettha was quoted by Al Jazeera as saying that the political impasse made “it necessary to forget what we said.”

Srettha he was distressed by the condemnation over the decision to ally with the pro-military parties.

“But we are living in reality. Many people are waiting for the government and for the policies of the party, which cannot be implemented without a government led by Pheu Thai,” Srettha added.

Tuesday’s vote was passed with the support of pro-military members of parliament who had blocked the progressive Move Forward Party, which won a May election, from power.

Now, the conservative establishment sees Srettha and his Pheu Thai, which came second in the election to the progressive Move Forward Party, as more palatable.

The party has struck a pact with old enemies, now in pro-military parties, to form a government in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.

His transition from business to the prime minister’s office mirrors that of Thaksin, who made his fortune in telecommunications before becoming what he called the “CEO prime minister”.

For Srettha, being a political neophyte has benefits but also possible costs, analysts and people who know him say.

A party colleague and two business associates described Srettha as a straight talker who won’t be afraid to speak his mind.

“He hasn’t really adapted to become a politician,” one of the business associates said.

“So many politicians don’t feel comfortable around him, they’re afraid they can’t control or influence him.”

As per Bangkok Post, Srettha is fond of saying, “In football and politics … people cannot play alone, you have to play as a team.”

While he might be unencumbered by old political obligations, at the same time he lacks a political support base both within the party and the broader public.

This has led to questions about to what extent Srettha can be his own man, especially with the looming figure of Thaksin now back from self-exile and, to some extent anyway, back on the scene.

“Srettha is a political outsider,” said Titipol Phakdeewanich, dean of the faculty of political science at Ubon Ratchathani University.

“His business connection and experience may help his management style and boost economic policies but there is a question whether he is totally independent of Thaksin.”

Thaksin returned to Thailand from years of self-imposed exile and began serving an eight-year prison sentence on corruption charges he has dismissed as politically motivated.

There has been widespread speculation that Srettha’s expected appointment was related to Thaksin’s return and that it might help shorten his jail time.

With inputs from agencies