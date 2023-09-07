Who is Larry Sinclair? Meet con man who claims to have had sex, taken drugs with Obama

US right-wing personality Tucker Carlson has interviewed a con man who claims he had sex and took drugs with former US president Barack Obama.

Larry Sinclair, a convicted con artist, claimed to the former Fox News host that he and Obama had sex twice and even smoked crack together.

But who is the 61-year-old Sinclair? What do we know about him? What allegations has he made?

Let’s take a closer look:

Who is he?

Sinclair has a long rap sheet.

According to Indy100, Sinclair has been in prison in Arizona, Florida, and Colorado.

Politico, noting that his criminal record spans nearly three decades, reported that Sinclair has “a specialty in crimes involving deceit. The record includes forgery charges in two states, one of which drew Sinclair a 16-year jail sentence.”

Sinclair’s first brush with the law came in 1981 in Denver on a charge of larceny.

Four years later, he was convicted of theft and of forging a check in Florida.

In 1986, Sinclair was charged with check fraud and credit card changes in Colorado.

Sinclair was hardly a model prisoner.

He was disciplined nearly 100 times for a slew of infractions – from assault to intimidation and drug possession.

Sinclair is known to have 13 aliases in Colorado alone including “Larye Vizcarra Avila” and “Mohammed Gahanan.”

Sinclair in 2004, trying to get a warrant dismissed, in a sworn affidavit claimed he was “terminally ill”, according to Asianet.

As per India Today, Sinclair made similar allegations back in 2008 – when then senator Obama was running for president.

In February 2008, he was offered $100,000 to pass a polygraph test by a website regarding his claims.

While he took up the offer, the website said the results of the test showed that he “indicated deception.”

Sinclair then accused an adviser of Obama of rigging the test by bribing the examiners, as per Daily Mail.

According to Uproxx, Sinclair has authored a book entitled Barack Obama & Larry Sinclair: Cocaine, Sex, Lies & Murder?

Sinclair has also claimed Obama had an affair with a choir director who was then murdered, as per India Today.

He has to date offered no evidence to back up his claims.

What allegations has he made?

As per Daily Mail, Sinclair claimed he and Obama had sex twice in 1999 – in the back of a limo as well as in a hotel room in Illinois.

“I was holed up in a bar outside and there was this guy who introduced himself as Barack Obama. I gave him $250 to pay for coke (cocaine) and start putting a line on a CD tray, and just snort,” Sinclair claimed.

“I just started rubbing my hand along his thighs to see where it was going, and it went the direction I had intended it to go,” Sinclair told Carlson.

“It was definitely not Barack’s first time,” Sinclair added.

Carlson has claimed the media has not reported on the allegations out of fear of losing access, as per Mint.

“Nobody reported it not because they were squeamish about sex or drugs but because the Obama campaign said anyone who reports on this gets no access to the Obama campaign,” Carlson claimed.

Carlson also told his viewers Sinclair took the polygraph but nelglected to mention the fact that he failed the test.

Carlson, one might recall, was fired from Fox News earlier this year and has since taken to posting interviews on X (formerly Twitter).

With inputs from agencies