Who is Jaswant Singh Chail, first UK person convicted of treason since 1981?

A 21-year-old who turned up at Windsor Castle with a loaded crossbow and announced ‘I am here to kill the Queen’ has pleaded guilty to treason.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, admitted to a charge under the 1842 Treason Act of intending to “injure the person of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, or to alarm her Majesty.”

He also pleaded guilty to making threats to kill and possessing an offensive weapon.

Let’s take a look at Chail, the first person convicted of treason since 1981:

Who is he?

As per BBC, Chail hails from North Baddesley which is near Southampton.

Chail previously worked for a co-operative supermarket, but was unemployed at the time of the incident.

As per Vice, Chail in his Snapchat posts said he wanted to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The massacre took place at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar during the Baisakhi festival in April 1919 when the British Indian Army under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer opened fire at a crowd staging a pro-independence demonstration.

At least 379 people were killed, according to the official record, although local residents have said in the past the toll was far higher.

Britain is yet to offer a formal apology for the massacre.

Former prime minister David Cameron, during his visit to India earlier, had expressed regret and termed the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy a “deeply shameful scar”.

As per Daily Beast, Chail, referencing Star Wars, said: “I’m an Indian Sikh, a Sith. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones.”

He added, “I’m sorry. I’m sorry for what I’ve done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, queen of the royal family.”

“This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race,” he added.

Prosecutors said Chail recorded the footage four days before his arrest and sent it to around 20 people ten minutes before his arrest, as per BBC.

What happened?

Chail was arrested at the royal residence west of London on 25 December, 2021.

That day, the Queen was at Windsor Castle with her eldest son and then heir Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla.

The Queen, who died in September 2022 at age 96, usually spent Christmas at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Her Majesty was due to be joined for lunch by the then Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Prosecutors said Chail scaled a wall with a rope ladder and entered the castle grounds, wearing a hood and metal mask and carrying a loaded crossbow with the safety catch off.

It is understood Chail had scaled the perimeter of the grounds with a nylon rope ladder some two hours before he was detained.

According to Vice, the royal protection officer who encountered Chail removed his taser and said, “Morning, can I help, mate?”

To which Chail responded: “I am here to kill the Queen.”

The officer then ordered Chail to his knees.

Chail put down the loaded crossbow and obeyed.

Then again said: “I am here to kill the Queen.”

He was also carrying a note that read, “Please don’t remove my clothes, shoes and gloves, masks etc, don’t want [a] post-mortem, don’t want embalming, thank you and I’m sorry.”

According to Express UK, the prosecution claimed Chail was carrying a Supersonic X-Bow weapon that has the potential to cause “serious or fatal injuries”.

Prosecutors claimed Chail previously tried to join the British Army and the Ministry of Defense Police to get close to the royal family.

Chail’s father, a software engineer, told the Daily Mail at the time of the arrest, ““Something’s gone horribly wrong with our son and we are trying to figure out what.”

“We’ve not had a chance to speak to him but are trying to get him the help he needs. From our perspective, we are going through a difficult time. We are trying to resolve this issue and it’s not easy.”

Commander Richard Smith of the Metropolitan Police Counterterrorism Command said “this was an extremely serious incident.”

He said officers patrolling the castle grounds “showed tremendous bravery to confront a masked man who was armed with a loaded crossbow, and then detain him without anyone coming to harm.”

Chail pleads guilty, sentencing on 31 March

Chail appeared at London’s Central Criminal Court by video link from Broadmoor, a secure psychiatric hospital where he is detained. He is due to be sentenced on 31 March after the judge assesses psychiatric reports.

Charges under the Treason Act of 1842 are rare.

In 1981, Marcus Sarjeant was charged under the act after firing blank shots at the queen as she rode on horseback in the Trooping the Color parade in London.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years in prison.

The last person to be convicted under the separate and more serious Treason Act of 1351 was William Joyce, a World War II Nazi propaganda broadcaster known as Lord Haw-Haw.

He was hanged for high treason in 1946.

