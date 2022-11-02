Who is Indonesia's 'Playboy King', set to get married for the 88th time?

Getting married for the 88th time is no big deal for this Indonesian man.

A 61-year-old man, who has been identified as Kaan, is all set to tie the knot with one of his ex-wives from the 86th marriage.

For this “quality” of his, Kaan has been nicknamed the ‘Playboy King’ of Indonesia.

Let’s take a closer look at Kaan’s story.

Who is Kaan?

The ‘Playboy King’, Kaan is a farmer from Majalengka in Indonesia’s West Java.

According to a report by Tribunnews, the 61-year-old farmer has no known family member or relative living with him in the local village. His parents are reportedly dead and his only sister now lives in the Indonesian city of Bandung with her husband.

Interestingly, the report also mentions that Kaan has never sought a marriage certificate from KUA, the Office of Religious Affairs.

The first time Kaan got married was at the young age of 14 and his bride was two years older than him.

It is, however, not clear how many children he has from his 87 marriages.

‘Love between us is still strong’

Kaan’s views on marriage are rather unusual.

He said that when his ex-wife approached him with the marriage proposal, he could not refuse the woman from returning to him.

“Although it has been a long time since we separated, the love between us is still strong,” said Kaan.

The 61-year-old farmer has further claimed that his new bride-to-be is still head over heels for him even though that marriage lasted for just a month.

Kaan elaborated on the reason why his first marriage was unsuccessful. He told Malay Mail, “Due to my poor attitude then, my wife asked for a divorce after two years into the marriage.”

The incident left Kaan angry and as result, he reportedly sought ‘spiritual’ knowledge to make many women fall in love with him.

“But I do not want to do things that are not good for women. I also refuse to play with their emotions,” he said.

He added, “Rather than committing immorality, it is better that I get married.”

Other people with the greatest number of marriages

Ziona Chana, a 76-year-old man from Mizoram who died last year, had 39 wives and 94 children and held the world record of heading the largest family.

According to a report on Reuters, Chana’s family included 167 members including 33 grandchildren. The report also mentions that despite having a huge family, Chana said in 2011 that he wanted to grow it even further.

He said, “I am ready to expand my family and willing to go to any extent to marry.”

As per a report by LA Times, in 1997, Glynn “Scotty” Wolfe held the Guinness Book of World Records title on frequent matrimony. He was married 29 times at the time and his last surviving wife Linda Essex-Wolfe held the record of the world’s most often married woman with 23 husbands.

Wolfe’s longest marriage was for seven years and his shortest was for just 19 days. The man was very proud of his ever-growing record and frequented as a guest on television talk shows.

The report mentions that although Wolfe had 29 wives, 19 children, 40 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, at the time of his death nobody came forward to claim his body.

With inputs from agencies

