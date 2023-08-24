Which countries have joined BRICS and why? What does its expansion mean for the world?

The BRICS grouping is set to get a lot bigger.

Cyril Ramaphosa, who is currently hosting the 15th edition of the summit of Brazil, Russia, India, South Africa and China in Johannesburg, announced on Thursday that six new countries are joining the bloc.

“BRICS has embarked on a new chapter in its effort to build a world that is fair, a world that is just, a world that is also inclusive and prosperous,” Ramaphosa said.

This is the second time that BRICS has decided to expand. The bloc, which was formed in 2009, added South Africa to its ranks in 2010.

But which countries have joined and why? And what does such an expansion mean for the world?

Let’s take a closer look:

Which countries have joined?

Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates have all been invited to join BRICS.

Ramaphosa said that the new members would be formally inducted into the grouping on 1 January, 2024.

Ramaphosa and Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva left the door open to the possibility of admitting other new members in the future.

“We have consensus on the first phase of this expansion process and other phases will follow,” Ramaphosa added.

Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that this was “a great moment” and that his country wanted to cooperate for “an inclusive and prosperous global order”.

Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said he was looking forward to working on “raising the voice of countries in the south” to support the rights and interests of developing countries. “I appreciate Egypt being invited to join BRICS and look forward to coordinating with the group to achieve its goals in supporting economic cooperation,” Sisi added.

Iran, which has been increasing its diplomatic efforts on the international stage, welcomed the invitation as well. “Permanent membership in the group of global emerging economies is considered a historic development and a strategic success for the foreign policy of the Islamic republic,” Mohammad Jamshidi, a senior adviser to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, wrote on X.

United Arab Emirates’ President Mohammed bin Zayed, whose country is already a member of the bloc’s New Development Bank (NDB), said he appreciated the inclusion of his country as a new member.

“We look forward to a continued commitment of cooperation for the prosperity, dignity and benefit of all nations and people around the world,” he posted on X.

The debate over enlargement has topped the agenda at the three-day summit taking place in Johannesburg. And while all BRICS members publicly expressed support for growing the bloc, there were divisions among the leaders over how much and how quickly.

“This membership expansion is historic,” China’s president Xi Jinping said in remarks following the announcement on enlargement. “It shows the determination of BRICS countries for unity and cooperation with the broader developing countries.”

Why do they want to join?

BRICS is home to about 40 per cent of the world’s population and a quarter of global gross domestic product.

More than 40 countries have expressed interest in joining BRICS, say South African officials, and 22 have formally asked to be admitted.

They represent a disparate pool of potential candidates motivated largely by a desire to level a global playing field many consider rigged against them.

They are attracted by BRICS’ promise to rebalance world bodies such as the G7, IMF, and World Bank dominated by the United States and other wealthy Western states.

According to DW, countries believe the BRICS could use its weight to bring change in such groups to better reflect the ‘realities of a more multipolar world’.

A piece in The Wire noted that Saudi Arabia wanting to join the bloc would be understandable given its pivot away from the West and its recent act of joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) as a dialogue partner.

The piece also noted that such a move would allow it access to emerging markets.

The piece added that for Argentina, being allowed to borrow from the New Development Bank would be a very good reason to join – coming as it does amid the crisis-hit nation struggling to repay the International Monetary fund.

Mihaela Papa, a senior fellow in the Rising Power Alliances Project at Tufts University in the US, told CNN that countries have very different reasons for wanting to join BRICS.

The countries have a range of reasons for applying, from interest in specific economic initiatives such as transitioning to local currencies to “challenging the US. Then there are those who want easier access to China or other BRICS countries or more control during major power tensions and uncertainty.”

“Deciding on expansion means deciding on the future direction of the group,” Papa added.

What does it mean for the world?

That remains an open question.

But some argue BRICS members’ failure to settle on a coherent vision for the bloc has long left it punching below its weight as a global political and economic player.

“Beyond creating the BRICS Bank…it is difficult to see what the group has done other than meet annually,” economist Jim O’Neill, who coined the term BRICS, wrote in a 2021 piece.

But O’Neill, a Goldman Sachs veteran, admitted to Bloomberg on Thursday that Saudi Arabia joining the group was a ‘pretty big deal’.

O’Neill said Saudi Arabia’s addition to the bloc could add real heft – given its traditionally close links with the US and role as the world’s biggest swing oil producer.

“The first thing is whether they then start actually pricing the oil in all these local currencies and not in the dollar,” O’Neil added.

“They’ve had enough difficulty trying to agree just between the five of them,” he said. “So beyond the admittedly hugely powerful symbolism, I’m not quite sure what having a lot more countries in there is going to achieve.”

According to Outlook, expanding BRICS could hurt the United States particularly if it decided to launch its own currency.

Such a move could hurt the dollar – currently the reserve currency of the world.

But O’Neill also dismissed any notion of a common BRICS currency displacing the dollar any time soon as “madness.”

The new joiners will also likely increase scrutiny on Beijing’s political influence around the world and particularly in the Persian Gulf.

Yun Sun, director of the China Program at the Stimson Center think tank in Washington, told CNN, “The broader its members, the stronger they can claim a collective voice, and the more China as the largest economy will claim leadership and representation of the developing world.”

Recently, questions have been raised over if BRICS is taking an anti-West turn under the influence of China and Russia amid Beijing’s deteriorating relationship with the United States and Russia’s stand-off with the West over the war in Ukraine.

According to News18, while India does not view a rapid expansion favourably, it has not made its sentiments public.

“India suggests that if BRICS intends to expand, it should consider emerging economies and democracies like Argentina and Nigeria, rather than Saudi Arabia with its autocratic rule. New Delhi is also sceptical of the inclusion of new members as it could tilt the bloc more towards China,” the piece argued.

‘Message to all institutions’

Until recently, the inclusion of Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates together in the same economic or political organization would have been unthinkable, as tensions escalated following the collapse of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal and a series of attacks attributed to the country since.

But as the coronavirus pandemic receded, the UAE became the first to reengage diplomatically with Iran, following missile attacks on Abu Dhabi claimed by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels of Yemen.

In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran announced they had reached a separate détente with Chinese mediation. China has sought closer relations with all three nations, particularly Iran, from which it has imported oil since the collapse of the nuclear deal.

Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE also have maintained relations with Russia amid Moscow’s war on Ukraine, much to the chagrin of Washington, which long has provided security guarantees for the major oil-producing nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the bloc’s expansion should be an example to other global institutions founded in the 20th century that have become outdated.

“The expansion and modernisation of BRICS is a message that all institutions in the world need to mould themselves according to changing times,” he said.

Lula, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping are attending the summit and were present alongside Ramaphosa for the announcement.

Modi was quoted as saying by Moneycontrol, “India has always supported the expansion of BRICS. India has always believed that adding new members will strengthen BRICS as an organisation and it will give our shared efforts a new impetus. This will also strengthen the belief of many countries in the multipolar world order. I am glad that in this 3-day meeting, a lot of positive results have come out.”

“Expansion and modernisation of BRICS is an indication that institutions of the world must get accustomed to changing times. This is an initiative that can be an example of reforms in other global institutions that were established in the 20th Century,” he added.

Lula said that the promises of globalisation had failed, adding that it was time to revitalise cooperation with developing countries as “there is a risk of nuclear war”, an apparent allusion to growing tensions between Russia and the West over the Ukraine conflict.

Russian president Vladimir Putin did not travel to the summit after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in March for the abduction of children from Ukraine. He has participated in the summit virtually, while Russia was represented at the announcement in Johannesburg by foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

The leaders of several of the invited nations welcomed the invitations, echoing the notion that they signal a new step in cooperation between developing countries.

With inputs from agencies