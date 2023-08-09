What's the history of Attock jail where Pakistan's Imran Khan is currently lodged?

Imran Khan is currently in Attock jail.

Pakistan’s former prime minister was moved to the jail in Punjab province on Sunday after being found guilty in a corruption case.

Imran, 70, was arrested from his Zaman Park home in Lahore on Saturday shortly after the Islamabad trial court convicted him in the Toshakhana corruption case.

The case alleges that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief “deliberately concealed” details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana, a repository where presents handed to government officials from foreign officials are kept, during his time as the prime minister and proceeds from their reported sales.

But now, days, later, the Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaf is alleging that Imran is being mistreated in the jail.

Let’s take a closer look at Attock jail, its history and what the Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaf is alleging:

Attock, its jail and its fort

Attock city is located on the bank of the River Indus, with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province lying on the opposite bank of the historic river.

It is also the last major town of Punjab province along the Grand Trunk Road.

According to Daily O, the city was earlier named Campbellpur – after Field Marshal Colin Campbell, the Commander-in-Chief of the British forces during the 19th Century.

Alexander The Great and Ibn-e-Batuta are some of the historical figures who halted at Attock city during their travels.

Attock is notable for having held a slew of high-profile politicians in its jail and its fort.

As per GeoTV, the jail was built across 67 acres, six kanals and 12 marlas.

The Punjab Prisons Department website measures the jail’s building at 17 acres.

The prison colony itself spans over 26 acres, two kanals and 12 marlas, while its agricultural land is spread over 22 acres and four kanals. There are two more acres of barren land.

The jail is one of 40 prisons currently operating in Punjab province.

While it is built to accommodate 539 prisoners, it is currently overcrowded – holding at least 804 prisoners.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was initially held at Attock jail after his arrest following the toppling of his government by former president Pervez Musharraf.

As per Daily O, Attock jail also held Major Nadir Pervez.

Pervez was an army officer accused of overthrowing Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s government.

He later served in the Nawaz regime.

Asif Ali Zardari, and Shehbaz Sharif were also held at Attock over corruption charges.

However, while Imran is lodged in Attock jail, the other leaders were sent to the nearby Attock fort.

As per Geo TV, the Attock Fort has been constructed amidst a jungle.

Scorpions and snakes are found everywhere.

In fact, a deadly snake had found its way into Nawaz’s cell and was even poised to bite him – only for a security guard to come to the rescue by killing it.

What is Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaaf alleging?

The PTI has claimed that Imran’s life is in danger and he is not even being provided meals at Attock jail.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the Attock jail lacked “B Class” facilities.

The PTI in a petition to the Islamabad High Court asked that Imran be moved from Attock jail to Rawalpindi’s high-security Adiala prison, keeping in view his ‘affluent family background, social and political status.’

The petition, filed through Imran’s attorney Naeem Haider Panjotha, claimed that Imran was being kept in a “small cell of 9 x 11 feet”.

“Since childhood, the petitioner is from an affluent family, and later due to his education, habits, and social and political status in the society, has got accustomed to a better mode of life… is a graduate of Oxford University, UK and the … captain of Pakistan national Cricket team…,” the petition read.

“Keeping in view the petitioner’s social and political status, his education, and his being accustomed to a better living style, the Petitioner was entitled to A-Class facilities in terms of Rule 243 read with Rule 248 of Pakistan Prison Rules.”

It further appealed that the PTI’s chair’s legal team, personal physician and family members be allowed to meet him.

An Attock jail official said Imran under the “B-Class” facilities is entitled to books, newspapers of choice, a table, a chair, a 21-inch television, a mattress, clothing and jail food, in addition to a bathroom facility in the barrack he has been kept in, the official said.

He will not be allowed to receive food from outside.

The PTI chairman has been allowed to get a lamp in case of suspension of electricity supply, besides sanitary and washing facilities.

Claiming that a former premier was imprisoned in a “C Class” prison cell, Qureshi said the lawyers were not given access to Imran.

He added that they cannot file an appeal for the PTI chief’s release without having his signature on the power of attorney.

“The prison authorities were kept “absolutely in the dark” about the plan to shift Imran Khan to Attock Jail. They were expecting that the former premier would be taken to Adiala Jail but they came to know about the change of plan when the PTI chairman was brought outside the Attock Jail,” Dawn quoted an insider as stating.

Imran’s aide on legal affairs Naeem Haider Panjotha said the prison had been turned into a ‘no-go’ area for his lawyers or local people.

The legal team said they wanted to get in touch with Imran Khan to provide him with clothes, food, and other necessary items and also get his signatures. The authorities did not allow a meeting with the PTI chairman and asked the lawyers to come back on Monday to get power of attorney, Dawn reported.

“We told them that we need to get the power of attorney as well as other documents signed by Khan in order to move various applications and challenge different [court] orders,” one of the lawyers said.

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said that the legal team was not allowed to meet Imran Khan as the jail administration “straight away refused to allow a meeting”, as per Dawn.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi demanded the judiciary to take notice as Imran’s ‘life is in danger’.

تحریک انصاف کی کور کمیٹی کے اہم اجلاس کے بعد وائس چیئرمین تحریک انصاف @SMQureshiPTI اجلاس میں کیے گئے فیصلوں سے آگاہ کر رہے ہیں۔ #تم_مائنس_کرو_ہم_ضرب_دیں_گے pic.twitter.com/aLfuL5TYWB — PTI (@PTIofficial) August 6, 2023

Qureshi also said Imran was not taken to the Poly Clinic’s medical board for his medical examination which is a mandatory right of each inmate and the responsibility of the jail administration.

Speaking to News9, Abdul Samad Yakub, a close aide of Imran, said, “There is no jail in Islamabad; hence, prisoners are usually sent to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi. Adiala jail is a large facility with A, B, and C classes, along with better amenities. Sending individuals to Attock jail is typically intended as an additional punitive measure. The decision to send Khan there appears to be aimed at further victimising him. For a former prime minister, A-class accommodations are mandated; I’m not certain if Attock jail even provides such facilities. Security concerns arise from the prospect of Imran Khan being incarcerated in Attock jail. According to rules and regulations, individuals should undergo a medical checkup before their arrest; however, Khan did not receive such a test and was directly transferred to Attock jail.

“When former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sent to Adiala jail, he was later moved to Lakhpat jail in Lahore upon his request, as it was closer to his residence. By placing Imran Khan in a distant jail and subjecting him to hardship, what is the current regime aiming to get at? In fact, Judge Humayun Dilawar had instructed that Khan be placed in Adiala jail, not Attock jail,” the PTI spokesperson added.

Imran moved to cell with better facilities

Geo News reported that Imran has since been shifted to cell no 2 in Attock jail, which has high security and “better facilities.”

The size of cell no 2 is bigger than the previous one and has a table, chair, mattress, and bed.

A team of doctors has been appointed for the PTI chairman and will check up on him in two shifts, Geo News reported.

Interestingly, according to the order issued by the Islamabad trial court, Imran should have been in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

According to the court order, additional district and sessions judge Humayun Dilawar ordered the Islamabad police chief to arrest the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, instead it was the Punjab police that arrested Khan.

The court also ordered the Adiala jail superintendent to receive Khan, who was taken to Attock jail amid tight security.

The court order issued for the inspector general of police (IGP) Islamabad said: “This is to authorise and require you the I.G. Islamabad Police to arrest the convict Imran Khan Niazi son of Ikramullah Khan and to send him to Central Prison Adyala, Rawalpindi, for serving out the stated sentences,” the Dawn newspaper reported.

Instead of taking Khan to a state-run hospital for medical examination before shifting him to prison as ordered by the court, a senior police officer took Khan directly to Attock jail and handed him over to the prison’s superintendent, the report said.

Imran’s close aide and former Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday questioned the quick arrest of the PTI chief by police in Lahore.

“It is a cause of concern that as the verdict is just being announced and the news was aired on television, the police arrived at Zaman Park to take Imran Khan in. Were the police already informed about the nature and the decision?” he asked.

The court in the Toshakhana case said Imran “deliberately concealed” details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana, a repository where presents handed to government officials from foreign officials are kept, during his time as the prime minister and proceeds from their reported sales.

The court also imposed PKR 100,000 fine on Imran and declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.

This is the second time in three months that Imran has been arrested.

Imran was arrested on 9 May in Islamabad from the high court’s premises in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, sparking violent protests by his supporters.

Imran faces more than 140 cases across the country with charges such as terrorism, violence, blasphemy, corruption and murder.

With inputs from agencies