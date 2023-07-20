What is WormGPT? Meet ChatGPT’s dark cousin with ‘no ethical boundaries’
WormGPT is a ChatGPT-style AI tool being sold on a prominent online forum often associated with cybercrime. Researchers who used it to send a phishing email called the results ‘unsettling’ and said it underscores the significant threat such technologies pose even in the hands of novice cybercriminal
By now, you’ve certainly heard of ChatGPT.
Now, there’s a new AI-powered chatbot called WormGPT.
But what is it? What does it do?
Let’s take a closer look:
What is it?
Cyber security firm SlashNext on its blog said its team had gained access to WormGPT through an online forum frequently associated with cybercrime
“This tool presents itself as a blackhat alternative to GPT models, designed specifically for malicious activities,” SlashNext noted.
According to the website, WormGPT is based on the GPTJ language model developed in 2021.
It contains six billion parameters and has a vocabulary size of 50257 tokens – exactly the same as OpenAI’s GPT-2, as per Moneycontrol.
It has a wide range of features including:
- Unlimited character support
- Chat memory retention
- Code formatting capabilities.
“WormGPT was allegedly trained on a diverse array of data sources, particularly concentrating on malware-related data. However, the specific datasets utilized during the training process remain confidential, as decided by the tool’s author,” the website added.
WormGPT’s anonymous creator uploaded screenshots to the online forum showing how it can write code for malware attacks and prepare phishing attack emails.
No ethical boundaries’
According to The Independent, researchers instructed WormGPT to send an email demanding that an account manager pay money for a fraudulent invoice.
Researchers said the results were unsettling.
“WormGPT produced an email that was not only remarkably persuasive but also strategically cunning, showcasing its potential for sophisticated phishing and BEC attacks”.
“In summary, it’s similar to ChatGPT but has no ethical boundaries or limitations,” researchers noted.
“This experiment underscores the significant threat posed by generative AI technologies like WormGPT, even in the hands of novice cybercriminals.”
“Generative AI can create emails with impeccable grammar, making them seem legitimate and reducing the likelihood of being flagged as suspicious,” the website warned.
“The use of generative AI democratises the execution of sophisticated BEC attacks. Even attackers with limited skills can use this technology, making it an accessible tool for a broader spectrum of cybercriminals.”
Yahoo Finance quoted WormGPT’s creator as calling it “the biggest enemy of the well-known ChatGPT”.
The anonymous developer added that WormGPT lets users to “do all sorts of illegal stuff”.
The website ZDnet reported that a Telegram channel noted that the creator is launching a subscription model to let people access it.
The price varies from $60 to $700.
One member claimed WormGPT already has 1,500 users.
The development comes after Europol warned that cybercriminals could misuse AI like ChatGPT to perpetrate fraud, impersonation others or even carry out social engineering attacks.
“ChatGPT’s ability to draft highly authentic texts on the basis of a user prompt makes it an extremely useful tool for phishing purposes,” the report noted.
“Where many basic phishing scams were previously more easily detectable due to obvious grammatical and spelling mistakes, it is now possible to impersonate an organisation or individual in a highly realistic manner even with only a basic grasp of the English language.”
Europol added that LLMs let hackers to carry out cyber attacks “faster, much more authentically, and at significantly increased scale”.
With inputs from agencies
