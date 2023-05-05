What is the Stone of Destiny which will be used in King Charles' coronation?

Among the many impressive items that will be used in King Charles’ coronation tomorrow, perhaps sounds more intriguing than the Stone of Destiny.

The ancient coronation stone, also known as the Stone of Scone, has already been moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the first time in over two decades.

But what is it? What do we know about it?

Let’s take a closer look:

The Stone of Destiny is an oblong-shaped block of pale sandstone, as per Town and Country.

According to the Edinburgh Castle website, the Stone of Destiny is seen as a ‘sacred object’.

According to NBC News, the stone has a cross marked into it and iron rings attached on both ends.

Legend has it that Jacob from the Old Testament rested his head on it after which it travelled from the Holy Land across the world and then reached Ireland, as per Britannica.

In Ireland, around 700 BCE it was placed on the Tara hill where the kings of Ireland were crowned. It was then taken by invading Scots, as per legend.

But scientists have said it likely comes from the Scone area in Scotland.

What we do know is that it was used to inaugurate Scottish kings ‘for centuries’ – some say as far back as the early 9th Century.

The last Scottish king to be crowned on it was John de Balliol.

Then England’s King Edward I invaded and seized the stone from Scotland’s Scone Palace in 1296.

Edward built the stone into the Coronation Chair he ordered in 1308 for London’s Westminster Abbey, as per Edinburgh Castle website.

This was meant to symbolise the England’s dominion over Scotland, as per Harpers Bazaar.

The chair has since been used in the coronation ceremonies of English and British monarchs since Henry IV in 1399.

As per Harpers Bazaar, some say a piece of metal once attached to the stone contained a prophecy

Sir Walter Scott translated it as:

Unless the fates be faulty grown

And prophet’s voice be vain

Where’er is found this sacred stone

The Scottish race shall reign.

When Queen Elizabeth I died without children in 1603, she was succeeded by King James VI of Scotland – who then took the throne as James I of Great Britain.

Some Scottish nationalists took this to mean that the prophecy was fulfilled.

On Christmas Day in 1950, the stone was taken by Scottish nationalists from Westminster but was recovered a few months later 800 kilometres away on the high altar of Arbroath Abbey in Scotland.

The four young men who stole the stone were named Ian Hamilton, Gavin Vernon, Kay Matheson and Alan Stuart, according to 9News.

The young men, who believed they were acting out of patriotism, were never prosecuted.

The incident came at a time when Scottish feeling about nationalism was running high.

A 2008 film entitled the Stone of Destiny was made about the heist.

Last used in 1953 during the crowning of Queen Elizabeth III, the stone was officially moved to Scotland on a permanent basis in 1996.

Prime minister John Major made the decision to move the 152-kilo stone, according to NBC News.

The Stone of Destiny is displayed at Scotland’s Royal Palace besides the Crown Jewels.

The stone is being moved from its permanent home at Edinburgh Castle for the first time in more than 25 years, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) said.

HES, which looks after the stone – an oblong block of red sandstone, said it had worked with police and other agencies to ensure it “can be transported safely and securely”, saying it was being taken in a special carrier constructed largely from Scottish oak.

It was removed from the castle on Thursday in a ceremonial procession involving Joseph Morrow, the Lord Lyon King of Arms and the monarch’s representative in Scotland, along with Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf, in his role as the Keeper of the Great Seal of Scotland, HES said.

“It is … a great responsibility to ensure the safe voyage and return of such an important national symbol, and one which has required the care, skill and expertise of a range of different specialist teams across our organisation,” said Kathy Richmond, head of collections at HES.

The stone will be placed under Charles’ coronation chair on 6 May, as per Town and Country.

It will be returned to Scotland after Charles’ coronation.

With inputs from agencies

