Reliance Industries is set to launch Jio AirFiber next month.

The announcement of the launch slated for 19 September – Ganesh Chaturthi – was made by Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani on Monday.

Ambani was addressing its 46th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries.

“Today, I’m delighted to announce that Jio AirFiber will launch on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on 19th September, giving us another avenue for customer value and revenue growth in the untapped Indian home segment,” Ambani said.

“Jio AirFiber uses our pan-India 5G network and advanced wireless technologies to bypass the need for last-mile fibre.”

But what is it? And how does it work?

Let’s take a closer look:

What is Jio AirFiber?

According to Telangana Today, Jio Air Fibre is a plug-and-play device.

It allows users to turn their homes and offices into Wi-Fi hotspots by utilising True5G.

The device offers fibre-like speed – up to 1 Gbps –without the need for cables.

It will allow multiple devices, including smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart TVs, and set-top boxes to be connected simultaneously.

It will also offer users interactive live content such as cloud gaming, and immersive shopping.

According to Moneycontrol, Jio in a demonstration showed how AirFiber users can watch IPL matches from multiple angles in UltraHD.

The device also allows users to host a watch party and allow users to access multiplayer gaming on the cloud.

As per India Today, the device has a range of around 1,000 square feet.

It also has a host of features including:

Parental control

Wi-Fi 6 support

Integration with Jio set-top box

Easy installation and management via app

Ability to block certain websites or devices on the network

How does it work?

According to Moneycontrol, the signal to the AirFiber is delivered via a small antenna placed on a building.

This antenna will get a direct signal from a Reliance Tower.

“The connection from one’s location and the tower allows for fast reliable service via a fixed wireless connection. This prevents interrupted data which is common with cellular or wired internet connections,” the piece stated.

What do experts say?

A piece in GadgetsNow described the Jio AirFiber as a ‘more sophisticated 5G version of a hotspot device’.

The piece said this will allow internet users in regions without Fiber optic cables to avail of high-speed connectivity.

“This will also enable users to get broadband-like speeds in rural areas where it’s easier to bring 5G connectivity than setting up the entire Fiber hub to provide the service. Once the entire setup is expanded throughout the country, it will be available across the nation. In fact, users can simply carry their device to a new place they are going or moving for a job or any other region,” the piece added

The piece also highlighted other benefits such as making it easier to access a wide range of apps and services.

“Jio AirFiber is an aspirational service that will touch the lives of every Indian, becoming an integral part of every Indian household. Through a combination of JioFiber and Jio AirFiber, our turnaround time to fulfil a customer order will be among the fastest in the world,” Akash Ambani, chairman, Reliance Jio, was quoted as saying by News18.

How to apply for Jio AirFiber:

Install the MyJio app on your phone or go to the Jio.com website

Enter your home address

Check availability

Jio will then reach out to you with an offer

Speaking about Jio’s mobile network, Ambani said the per-user per month data consumption is 25 GB.

Jio telecom services were launched seven years ago.

On Jio 5G services, Ambani said it is now available across 96 per cent of census towns and is on track to cover the entire country, as was planned, by December 2023.

Jio’s overall customer base has now crossed the milestone of 45 crore.

Notably, telecom service providers in India started providing high-speed 5G services in the country from October 2022. In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which enhances user experiences in various sectors.

Low latency describes the efficiency of processing a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.

Reliance aims to tap the untapped segment with an addressable market of over 200 million Indian homes.

