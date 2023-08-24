The death of Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash comes as little surprise to Russia watchers.

From Putin in June saying that the only thing he can’t forgive is betrayal to CIA chief William Burns’ recent wry comment that Prigozhin ought not to fire his food taster and US president Joe Biden saying he ‘isn’t surprised’, the demise of the Wagner chief was bound to happen sooner rather than later.

Video of Putin saying the only thing he can’t forgive is betrayal.pic.twitter.com/f6GwuyMuun — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 23, 2023

But what happens to the Wagner Group mercenaries who Prigozhin marched on Moscow in June and are now in Belarus under Putin’s ally Alexander Lukashenko?

Let’s take a closer look:

Wagner troops vow revenge

Some members of the Wagner Group have vowed revenge against Putin – who previously denounced Prigozhin’s actions as ‘’treason’ and a ‘stab in the back’ – over the death of their boss.

“There’s a lot of talk right now about what the Wagner Group will do. We can tell you one thing, we are getting started, get ready for us,” LBC quoted some masked men purportedly belonging to the Wagner Group as saying in a new video.

BREAKING: Wagner soldiers in Belarus release a statement: “There’s a lot of talk right now about what the Wagner Group will do. We can tell you one thing. We are getting started, get ready for us.” pic.twitter.com/vSX0JsYqud — Global Military Activity (@Gadhwara27) August 24, 2023

Firstpost has not confirmed the authenticity of the video.

Meanwhile, Visegrad 24 reported that authorities in Belarus have cut off the internet in areas where Wagner Group troops are based

“The Belarusian authorities have cut off the internet in the area of the main Wagner Group camp in the Tale Village in Belarus. Looks like Putin and Lukashenko are trying to stop the Wagner Group from communicating with each other and coordinating a quick response,” the report stated.

“Wagner PMC mercenaries are going to take revenge on Putin and Shoigu for the death of their leader,” Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs, wrote on X.

“Calls for revenge against the killers fill the chat rooms of Prigozhin’s channels. Law enforcers of two regions have been raised on alert.”

Wagner PMC mercenaries are going to take revenge on Putin and Shoigu for the death of their leader. Calls for revenge against the killers fill the chat rooms of Prigozhin’s channels. Law enforcers of two regions have been raised on alert. pic.twitter.com/TuMd73p445 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 23, 2023

Exodus from Belarus

The development comes just days after it was reported that thousands of Wagner mercenaries are leaving Belarus.

The Daily Beast quoted sources in Ukraine as saying that the number of mercenaries in Belarus have dropped from nearly 6,000 to around 4,400.

While some mercenaries are heading to Africa – where the group has operated for the years and achieved success for the Kremlin – others are simply taking a ‘vacation.’

Express UK quoted Telegram channel VchK-OGPU as saying: “Officially, this is called as sending fighters on vacation. However, no one talks about returning to Belarus.”

“The regime in Belarus does not yet satisfy Wagner instructors with its level of payment for services, as a result, most instructors do not plan to stay in the country for a long time,” the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine explained to the outlet.

Franak Viacorka, the chief political adviser of Belarusian democratic Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, told The Daily Beast, “It’s important to understand they are mercenaries they are not ideological supporters of Putin or Prigozhin or Lukashenko… they are there because they receive good salary. While in Belarus, they don’t receive good salary. The salary is many times smaller than during missions.”

“There is growing disappointment, growing discontent, among Wagner mercenaries. And more and more of them will be asking to leave.”

CNN also reported that a top Russian general who went Missing in Action during the Wagner insurrection has been fired.

General Sergey Surovikin, who earned the name ‘General Armageddon’ for his propensity to carry out brutal attacks on civilians, has not been seen since publicly since June.

CNN reported that Surovikin may have been a secret top member of the Wagner Group.

The New York Times in June reported that Surovikin may have been forewarned about the insurrection.

Russia’s RBC reported that Surovikin has been transferred and is currently on a ‘small vacation’.

Is Puting responsible for the killing?

Experts say Putin, who was giving a speech for the 80th anniversary of the Kursk battle in World War II when the reports broke, was likely behind the killing of Prigozhin.

LBC quoted The Institute for the Study of War as saying: “Prigozhin was likely attempting to counter the Russian MoD’s [Ministry of Defence] and the Kremlin’s destruction of Wagner and Wagner’s future remains uncertain.

“Putin almost certainly ordered the Russian military command to shoot down Prigozhin’s plane.”

“Putin’s almost certain order for the Russian MoD to shoot down Prigozhin’s plane is likely a public attempt to reassert his dominance and exact vengeance for the humiliation that the Wagner Group’s armed rebellion on June 24 caused Putin and the Russian MoD.”

Putin did not mention the crash and hailed “all our soldiers who are fighting bravely and resolutely” in the special military operation in Ukraine.

“If [Prigozhin] is indeed dead, it makes Putin look stronger with the Russian people,” Rebekah Koffler, a former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) officer told Newsweek.

“If Prigozhin is indeed dead, everybody would understand that this is a payback for insubordination, for criticizing the Russian military, and it was sending a signal to any potential opposition that Putin will chase you down and eliminate you no matter where you are—whether you’re in Africa or wherever,” Koffler, author of Putin’s Playbook: Russia’s Secret Plan to Defeat America, added.

Anders Åslund, a former senior fellow in the Eurasia Center at the Atlantic Council, wrote on X, “Was [Prigozhin] murdered? In all probability. Who did it? Obviously Putin.”

“Does this strengthen Putin’s power? Probably, it makes him even more feared. But it tells you that Putin probably killed very many other people.”

What about Wagner Group?

Experts say the future of the Wagner Group mercenaries remains uncertain.

Ariel Cohen, a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, wrote, on the Atlantic Council website, “Integration into the Russian military will be bumpy, as many fighters are personally loyal to Prigozhin, and the state armed forces’ affiliation would even further dilute the already-tenuous plausible deniability the Russian state-supported mercenaries have enjoyed.”

Rama Yade, senior director of the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center and senior fellow for the Europe Center, added that the Wagner Group and the Kremlin’s interests now diverge.

“Africa is key in Putin’s strategy in Ukraine: to prove he is not isolated, to circumvent Western economic sanctions and rebuild his forces via Wagner. Prigozhin’s uprising required a clarification on the nature of Russia’s partnership with African countries. It’s done,” Yade added.

A piece in The Guardian noted, “What is clear is that Wagner, as it was once constituted, is no more.”

“…with Wagner out of Ukraine after deploying its fighters as cannon fodder in the battle for Bakhmut, perhaps the biggest question is whether it can continue in any viable form in the African states where it has been active,” the piece argued.

It added that while some names have come up as possible Prigozhin replacements, it is to be seen whether they could measure up to the former Wagner Group chief.

Former air vice-marshal Sean Bell told Sky News in June, “If the Wagner group is Yevgeny Prigozhin, then it’s difficult to see how it will survive. It’s the end of it as we know it.”

Some argue the killing of Prigozhin could backfire on Putin.

Dmitry Gorenburg, a senior research scientist at the Center for Naval Analysis, told Newsweek it is possible that the public get behind Wagner – but it is a less likely outcome than Putin’s move crushing any thought of further rebellion.

With inputs from agencies