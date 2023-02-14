The race for the United States presidential elections in 2024 is expected to be a crowded affair.

Nikki Haley, who announced her election bid today (14 February), has emerged as the first Republican challenger to former US president Donald Trump who declared his reelection run last November.

Now, Indian-American businessman Vivek Ramaswamy is reportedly mulling a Republican presidential run for the White House.

Other high-profile GOP leaders including Florida governor Ron DeSantis and Mike Pompeo may also join the fray.

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy and what are his plans for the 2024 US presidential elections? Let’s take a look.

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy?

Born to Indian immigrants, 37-year-old Ramaswamy is a native of southwest Ohio.

His mother was a geriatric psychiatrist and his father worked as an engineer and a patent lawyer at General Electric, reported The New Yorker.

As per a Politico report, Ramaswamy went to Harvard for undergrad where he studied biology and got a law degree from Yale.

He started his career as a biotech investor and developed medicines.

Ramaswamy founded the pharmaceutical research company Roivant Sciences in 2014 where he made hundreds of millions of dollars, reported The New Yorker.

He is also the executive chairman of Strive, an asset management firm, that aims to convince companies to shun politics and social issues, as per Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper. Strive is financially backed by the likes of Peter Thiel and Bill Ackerman, noted Bloomberg.

Politico also reported that Ramaswamy also makes frequent appearances on Tucker Carlson’s show.

According to a Forbes report in 2016, Ramaswamy’s net worth was US $600 million.

Dubbed the “CEO of Anti-Woke Inc” by The New Yorker, Ramaswamy is the author of the book Woke, Inc: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam.

He is an anti-ESG or environmental, social, and governance crusader who warns about the threat of “wokeism” and socially-responsible investing, reported Politico.

The businessman has been vocal against “woke capitalism” which he says is companies focusing on cultural and political issues instead of profits and innovation, as per Bloomberg.

Ramaswamy’s plans for the 2024 US elections

As per Politico, Ramaswamy is exploring a potential campaign with a focus on “revitalising the American spirit and bringing back a culture of merit into society”.

Confirming his intentions, Ramaswamy told USA Today Network in a statement, “Yes, I am strongly considering it”.

“If you ask people in my generation what it means to be an American, you get a blank stare in response. I’m on a mission to deliver an answer to that question. We need to revive the basic ideas that set this nation into motion merely 250 years ago.”

Speaking to Politico, Ramaswamy said, “I believe that I’ve developed a vision for American national identity that I have deep conviction for and is the product of my own journey of having lived the gifts that this country has afforded me”.

“And the combination of both doing it intellectually and having personally experienced that vision of our nation makes me well suited to articulate that and deliver on it,” the businessman added.

Ramaswamy has been meeting power brokers and delivering speeches in Iowa and other key states to ascertain audience response, as per Bloomberg.

The businessman has also assembled a team of around 20 people who will aid him in his future presidential bid.

Former Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Kathy Barnette may head his potential grassroots campaign and Tricia McLaughlin – who worked for Ohio governor Mike DeWine’s 2022 reelection campaign – will be his press secretary if the entrepreneur begins campaigning, reported Politico.

He has also hired Republican operative Rex Elsass’ political consultancy to run his potential bid, which will have Elsass’ top deputy Ben Yoho as the “CEO”.

The biotech entrepreneur also told Politico that he is serious about considering the 2024 fray and this is not a “play for attention”.

Terry Branstad, the former governor of Iowa who Politico described as a “political kingmaker” in the state, has said he is ready to give Ramaswamy a chance.

“Iowans are very open-minded, and they’re very willing to listen and make up their own mind,” Branstad added.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Mark Weaver, a veteran GOP consultant in Ohio, said Ramaswamy – who has never held an elected office yet – should rather stand next year for the US Senate seat currently held by Sherrod Brown.

“Vivek is a very talented man with a strong message about equality in government,” Weaver said. “But he will need to prove himself at a lower level in government before he runs for president.”

Even if his chances are slim, Ramaswamy, Politico mentioned, is likely to take them.

“You know, maybe all of this is ill-advised and I’ll fall flat on my face,” he said, adding, “I don’t think that’s gonna happen.”

With inputs from agencies

