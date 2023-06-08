‘Virgin birth’: How did a crocodile make herself pregnant?

In an astounding case, a crocodile became pregnant on her own, marking the first known instance of a “virgin birth” in the reptile species.

There is proof that female crocodiles can lay eggs without mating, an unusual reproduction method that dates back to the dinosaurs, according to scientists.

In a study titled Discovery of facultative parthenogenesis in a new world crocodile, published in the journal Biology Letters, it was found that the American crocodile, Crocodylus acutus, went roughly 16 years without coming into touch with males. However, one of her eggs contained a completely developed foetus.

As per the study, the mother and the foetus were 99.9 per cent genetically identical.

But how is this possible? What exactly is a virgin birth? Let’s look at it.

What does the study say?

The study found that the 18-year-old female Costa Rica zoo crocodile, who moved to the Parque Reptilandia zoo in 2002, laid down a cluster of 14 eggs, which is not uncommon, but seven of those eggs appeared to be fertile, according to USA Today.

After another three months of artificial incubation, the viable eggs were opened after failing to hatch. One of the seven viable eggs contained a foetus that was fully grown but was stillborn.

The foetus has been examined by researchers at Virginia Tech. The findings were published in the Royal Society Journal of Biology Letters by parthenogenesis specialists.

The crocodile used a rare reproductive technique, one that might have evolved during the time of the dinosaurs.

Wion News quoted the team of researchers led by evolutionary biologist Warren Booth from Virginia Tech as saying, “(T)his discovery offers tantalising insights into the possible reproductive capabilities of the extinct archosaurian relatives of crocodilians and birds, notably members of Pterosauria and Dinosauria.”

According to the study, it was historically rare for sexually reproducing organisms to have young without the genetic input of men. However, it has been observed in numerous vertebrate lineages, including elasmobranch fishes, both avian and non-avian reptiles, and sharks, rays, and sawfish.

Scientists have been particularly interested in looking for such a unique reproductive technique in crocodilian species because these creatures lack sex chromosomes and their sexual differentiation is determined by the temperature at which eggs develop and hatch.

According to Sky News, the discovery raises the possibility that virgin births in crocodiles may be occurring covertly.

What is virgin birth?

Facultative parthenogenesis, often known as virgin birth, has been previously observed in a variety of animals, including birds, non-avian reptiles like lizards and snakes, and some fish species like sharks and stingrays. However, this is a first for crocodiles.

“It is not uncommon for captive reptiles to lay clutches of eggs, given the period of isolation from mates, these would normally be considered non-viable and discarded. These findings, therefore, suggest that eggs should be assessed for potential viability when males are absent,” the researchers said, adding, “Furthermore, given that (virgin births) can occur in the presence of potential mates, instances of this may be missed when reproduction occurs in females co-habited with males.”

According to the study, “genome-wide maternal heterozygosity was 0.349, compared to 0.045 for the offspring, demonstrating a significant reduction in heterozygosity in the offspring when compared to the mother”.

The offspring retained about three per cent of the maternal heterozygosity regardless of the dataset considered (table 1), supporting FP by terminal fusion automixis as the mechanism of reproduction, it added.

Similar cases of virgin births

In spite of the fact that their mothers had been kept with men, two chicks from the California condor, one of the most endangered birds in the world, had been born in 2021.

A Massachusetts aquarium reported that in 2019, a captive female anaconda who was housed in an all-female display gave birth to two young without mating with a male snake, citing DNA tests.

Similarly in the same year, according to researchers at the University of Nottingham, a female stickleback fish had produced offspring from eggs that looked to have been fertilised inside of her.

