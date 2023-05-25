A video of a “kiwi encounter” organised by a zoo in the United States has caused uproar in New Zealand. The footage that was widely shared on social media irked New Zealanders and resulted in Zoo Miami issuing an apology for “offending a nation”.

New Zealand’s prime minister and the country’s Conservation Department also commented on the issue.

But what happened at the US zoo that sparked such outrage in the island country? Let’s take a closer look.

‘Mistreated kiwi’

The video showing visitors petting Paōra, a male Kiwi bird, and keeping him awake with artificial lighting went viral on Tuesday (23 May). As per BBC, the bird looked “visibly agitated” as it was handled by the visitors, and even tried to hide in a dark environment at times.

Kiwi, the national bird of New Zealand, is a nocturnal species.

Before the backlash, Zoo Miami was offering visitors to pet the flightless bird for just over US$20, reported Business Insider. Paōra was the first kiwi to hatch in Zoo Miami in 2019 as part of a breeding programme focused on ensuring the survival of the bird’s species, according to reports.

As the video spread on special media, it raised concerns in New Zealand over the bird’s treatment by the staff at Zoo Miami.

For $23.36USD, Miami Zoo will let you disrupt a nocturnal, endangered kiwi by forcing it into artificial lighting and allow you to touch it. I’m so upset about the welfare of this kiwi. @docgovtnz – please do something to rescue this kiwi. pic.twitter.com/7zkaqgHgrY — Holly (@HollyNeillNZ) May 22, 2023

An online petition titled “Save This Mistreated Kiwi” highlighting the alleged mistreatment garnered more than 12,000 signatures.

“He has been tamed and is subjected to bright flourescent lighting four days a week, being handled by dozens of strangers, petted on his sensitive whiskers, laughed at, and shown off like a toy,” the petition said.

“Kiwi are nocturnal animals, who should be kept in suitable dark enclosures, and minimally handled. The best practice manual for kiwi states that they shouldn’t be handled often or taken out of their burrow to be held by the public,” it further pointed out.

As the matter escalated, the New Zealand government’s Department of Conservation said in a tweet that it would “be discussing the situation with the American Association of Zoos & Aquariums to “address some of the housing and handling concerns raised.”

New Zealand prime minister Chris Hipkins also lauded his country’s response. “It shows that Kiwis take a lot of pride in our national bird when they’re overseas, and they do take action if they see kiwis being mistreated,” Hipkins told journalists, according to CNN.

‘Huge Mistake’

Following the controversy, Zoo Miami communications director Ron Magill told Radio New Zealand (RNZ) that the paid visitor encounter had been “not well-conceived” and was a “huge mistake”.

“I am embarrassed that we’re in this position. This was not well conceived when they came up with this plan. The thought was ‘well, since the bird is eating and seems very healthy and doing well, that this is something that maybe we could do’,” Magill told RNZ, as per Business Insider. “We were wrong.”

Zoo Miami said in a statement that it was “deeply sorry” and will no longer offer the kiwi encounter. It also admitted that the move was “not well conceived with regard to the national symbolism of this iconic animal and what it represents to the people of New Zealand”.

On behalf of everyone at Zoo Miami, please accept our most sincere apology for the stress initiated by a video depicting the handling/housing of “Paora,” the Kiwi. Effective immediately, the Kiwi Encounter will no longer be offered. Full statement: https://t.co/1PnzLs2jIX pic.twitter.com/887nvjqNQC — Zoo Miami (@zoomiami) May 23, 2023

“It is especially painful to all of us to think that anything that has occurred with Paora here at Zoo Miami would be offensive to any of the wonderful people of New Zealand,” the zoo’s statement was quoted as saying by USA Today.

“Plans are presently underway to build a special habitat for him that will continue to provide him with the shelter that he needs while respecting and supporting his natural instincts,” the zoo further said, as per CNN.

“It will be developed in such a way that we can teach our guests about the amazing kiwi without any direct contact from the public,” the statement read.

Prime Minister Hipkins thanked the US zoo for acknowledging the public concerns. “They’ve acknowledged what they were doing wasn’t appropriate, or wasn’t right, or wasn’t fair, to the kiwi,” Hipkins said at a press conference, as per BBC.

Endangered bird

Kiwis are endangered and only about 70,000 of these birds are left in New Zealand, BBC reported citing the country’s Conservation Department.

Several conservation efforts have been undertaken to raise awareness, with the New Zealand Department of Conservation starting Kiwi Recovery Plan in 1991.

As per the New Zealand’s Conservation Department website, “Kiwi are a significant national icon, equally cherished by all cultures in New Zealand. Kiwi are a symbol for the uniqueness of New Zealand wildlife and the value of our natural heritage. The bird itself is a taonga (treasure) to Maori, who have strong cultural, spiritual and historic associations with kiwi”.

New Zealanders, who are nicknamed Kiwis after the bird, are especially protective of the animal.

With inputs from agencies

