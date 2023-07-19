The world's largest office building is not the Pentagon. It is a complex in Surat

For 80 long years, the famous Pentagon building held the record for the largest office space in the world.

This record, however, will now be surpassed by a diamond exchange built in Surat, a city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, where nearly 90 per cent of the world’s diamonds are cut.

By housing its enormous industry, the recently constructed Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) has broken the previous record.

In response to the news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that it “showcases the dynamism and growth of Surat’s diamond industry” and is “a testament to India’s entrepreneurial spirit.”

In response to the news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that it "showcases the dynamism and growth of Surat's diamond industry" and is "a testament to India's entrepreneurial spirit."

Let’s take a closer look.

To be World’s largest office

According to Times Now, the then Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel received assurances from more than 4,000 office holders of the Surat Diamond Association by expressing this demand that this project will be the apex of the diamond industry not just in the nation but also globally.

Looks like its true!

According to CNN, the massive 15-story Surat Diamond Bourse has been constructed over more than 35 acres of land and is marketed as a “one-stop destination” for over 65,000 diamond professionals, including cutters, polishers, and traders.

It has nine rectangular structures that are arranged in a row and joined by a central “spine.” According to the trading centre’s architects, it has more than 7.1 million square feet of floor space, making it the largest office structure in the world, surpassing the Pentagon.

Each building’s office hallways will be eight feet wide, with a floor that is 13 feet high and 19 feet high at ground level. A total of 125 lifts will operate, travelling at a speed of three metres per second, reported Times Now.

After four years of construction, of which two were plagued by COVID-related delays, the property is expected to welcome its first tenants in November. PM Modi, who was born in Gujarat, will be inaugurating the office later this year.

The complex is 20 lakh square feet in size and has a recreation space and parking area, according to the SDB website.

This non-profit organisation is supported by SDB Diamond Bourse. It was created to advertise the Surat, Gujarat, Diamond Bourse and is registered under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Project CEO Mahesh Gadhavi claims that the Surat Diamond Bourse will prevent thousands of people from having to travel frequently by train to Mumbai in order to conduct business.

“It’s difficult … (some) people have to spend three and a half to four hours, daily, to come from their homes to their offices and back home again,” he told CNN, describing the move to relocate businesses to Surat as a “better option.”

Meeting the needs of the market

The Indian architectural firm Morphogenesis, which won an international design competition, has designed the building.

Gadhavi claims that the demand for the project, rather than the competition brief, was what led to the decision to surpass the Pentagon’s size. This implies that there were no constraints on the project, allowing it to be scaled up to suit market demands.

Morphogenesis described its design provides as a “level playing field” for both small and large firms.

Sonali Rastogi, the co-founder of the architecture company, called the layout “democratic,” with workplaces connected by a large central corridor, giving residents access to services and facilities in a manner reminiscent of an airport terminal, as per CNN.

No office is more than seven minutes away from any of the building’s access gates, she added, saying that working there is designed “to be exactly the same for everyone.”

Moreover, Gadhavi also claimed that a lottery mechanism was employed to choose which companies received which offices.

Morphogenesis’ investigation into the workings of the Indian diamond trade also had an impact on the design. Rastogi talked about the collection of nine 1.5-acre courtyards that are equipped with seats and water elements that may be used by dealers as informal gathering spots.

She compared the landscaped areas to “a traditional bazaar,” noting that the firm was influenced by the fact that a lot of unofficial business is conducted outside of the office setting.

She explained, “Email orders are probably taken inside, but human-to-human transactions are almost all outside,” further describing the courtyards “like public parks where we are assuming all these activities will take place.”

Sustainable design

According to Gadhavi, the new diamond hub would act as an “anchor tenant” for the neighbourhood.

Rastogi claimed that her company is also in discussions with potential customers about more projects in the area, such as a convention centre.

Although Surat lacks a “very remarkable architectural language of its own,” the architect expressed hope that sustainable design may influence the city’s development in the future.

Summer temperatures in Surat can reach above 43 degrees Celsius. According to Morphogenesis, its design uses up to 50 per cent less energy than what is necessary to receive a “platinum” designation from the Indian Green Building Council. She told CNN its plan for the building was “based on environmental and sustainable design more than a particular architectural language.”

All of the offices are centrally air-conditioned through chilled water-cooling systems, and each one has a view of the exquisitely designed landscape courts that are nearly 200 feet wide and 300 feet long, explained Times Now. They were created using the “Panchtatva” (five elements of Nature, Air, Water, Fire, Earth, and Sky) design concept.

Microclimate, which regulates temperature in confined spaces, Solar Control, which reduces direct solar heating, Wind Analysis, Orientation in accordance with the direction of the sun and wind, Energy Performance, energy efficiency, and WWR are some of the factors taken into consideration for the same.

The architects explained that the flared shape of the central spine was intended to direct prevailing breezes through the building while “radiant cooling” circulates cold water under its floors to lower interior temperatures. Rastogi estimates that about half of the building is cooled using natural airflow, and communal areas are powered by solar energy, even if individual offices will use conventional air conditioning.

