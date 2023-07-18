The Speaker-MP affair rocking Singapore politics

Singapore politics is in turmoil.

The Speaker of Parliament and a woman MP on Monday resigned after a years-long extra-marital affair came to light in yet another blow to Singapore’s long-ruling People Action Party (PAP).

But what happened? And what’s the fallout?

Let’s take a closer look:

What happened?

Parliament Speaker Tan Chuan Jin and MP Cheng Li Hui stepped down after an ‘inappropriate relationship’.

“I have let them down. We have spoken about my personal conduct before,” Tan, speaking about his family, wrote in his letter dated 17 July to prime minister Lee Hsien Loong as per CNA.

“There are areas where I have fallen short. I need to take responsibility for them and help heal my family. We need space to recover and work through the issues. I have discussed the matter with my wife and agreed I must step away from politics and devote myself to my family,” he added.

The resignation of Tan, 54, who is married with two children, also came after a video clip appeared on social media where he was heard insulting another lawmaker.

He also apologised for his “rude and unparliamentary” conduct.

Cheng, who has been in parliament since 2015 and is not married, in her letter said she is “very sorry to be resigning in these circumstances”.

“(I) would like to apologise to the party, as well as to my residents and volunteers,” the Tampines group representative constituency (GRC) MP added.

Prior to being elected to Parliament, Cheng was a councillor for over a decade.

Cheng told The Straits Times that when she was a schoolgirl she would accompany her volunteer father on grassroots activities.

“From being a girl scout to assisting at Meet-the-People sessions since 2003, helping people has been such an integral part of my life,” Cheng said in 2015.

‘Accepted resignations to maintain high standards of conduct’

Lee said he accepted their resignations to “maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct” of the People’s Action Party.

Lee said he first learned of the affair after the 2020 general elections and advised the two to end it.

However, the affair continued and the premier again spoke to them in February.

Lee told reporters that Tan offered to resign earlier this year when he spoke to him about the affair.

Lee said he discovered new information this month suggesting the affair was still ongoing.

“I think it’s simply inappropriate,” Lee said, adding that the ruling party “has to maintain party discipline and standards of conduct.”

Lee said accepted Tan’s resignation but it will take effect when arrangements for his replacement for his district were made.

What’s the fallout?

The political drama was the latest development to rock the PAP, which has ruled Singapore uninterrupted for 64 years and has prided itself on a corruption-free government.

The next polls in this city-state of more than 5 million people are due in 2025.

Dr Gillian Koh, senior research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies, told The Straits Times questions about the scandal linger.

“These have to be addressed to help the public assess not only how deeply committed the PAP is to high standards of personal conduct, but also to transparency and accountability of party and government in line with its value system,” she said.

She added that the PAP will need to show it did not, as its critics suggest, attempt to cover up until it was left with no choice.

Dr Mustafa Izzuddin, a senior international affairs analyst at Solaris Strategies Singapore, told the outlet, “It may have been felt by the party leadership that it was vital and necessary to nip the issue in the bud, rather than allowing it to fester.”

Dr Leong Chan-Hoong, head of policy development, evaluation and data analytics at Kantar Public, said Lee took a “gentle, calibrated approach.”

“That the PM is picking this out and resolving it now… suggests that he’s taking a tough approach here before these things surface at the next general election,” Leong added.

“He’s demonstrating that the Government and the PAP are determined to weed out those who cannot meet the stringent standards expected of the party and Singapore politics.”

‘No system is completely infallible’

Last week, Transport Minister S. Iswaran was arrested by the city-state’s powerful Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau in a rare probe into high-level corruption.

He is out on bail and is helping the bureau with its investigation.

Before that, two senior cabinet ministers were probed for alleged irregularities in their rental of sprawling housing properties in the land-scarce nation, but both were subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing.

Premier Lee, asked if there was an erosion in PAP standards, said that “from time to time these things happen” but assured that the party was dealing with the issues decisively.

“No system can be completely infallible,” he said.

Lee urged all Singaporeans to give Tan, Cheng, and their families space and time to heal from the episode.

Speaking to local media, Lee said on Monday he would nominate a new house speaker by 1 August.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Workers’ Party (WP) said on Monday it was looking into an “inappropriate exchange” between two of its senior members after a video surfaced online that appeared to show them holding hands in a restaurant.

Both the PAP and WP have in the past sacked members for engaging in extramarital affairs.

Events like these are unusual in Singapore, which prides itself on being corruption-free and holding politicians to high moral standards.

Political scientist Chong Ja Ian at the National University of Singapore said Monday’s developments were “relatively controllable issues” that would not affect Singapore’s political stability.

“What it points to is that there is a need for greater transparency in both ruling and Opposition parties’ system,” Chong said.

With inputs from agencies