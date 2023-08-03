The Irony: Is Pakistan's Seema Haider playing a RAW agent in a Hindi movie?

Seema Haider and Sachin Meena’s “cross-border love story” has captivated everyone.

She has been hitting headlines since May after her illegal entry into India via Nepal for Sachin, a greater Noida resident.

She has also captured the attention of Uttar Pradesh’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), who are investigating her.

However, now it is rumoured that Seema might soon be seen on the silver screen.

Let’s take a closer look.

Also read: ’26/11-like attack if Seema Haider doesn’t return’: Who is Pakistani woman in the headlines?

The big screen debut

According to News18, Seema was met and put through an audition for the movie by a team from Jani Firefox Production House in Greater Noida. She reportedly had an audition with two film directors — Bharat Singh and Jayant Sinha. Seema, who was thought to be an ISI spy, will purportedly portray a RAW official in the film titled A Tailor Murder Story.

The Pakistani national, however, has not yet agreed to appear in the movie and has stated that she will only take the role after receiving a clean chit from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh.

Jani had already given Seema a saffron shawl in appreciation of her decision to convert to Hinduism. She also touched Jani’s feet, as is customary in India, to receive his blessings. In order to start shooting the movie, Seema Haider and the rest of the production crew are awaiting the ATS report.

#SeemaHaider, who illegally entered India and was suspected to be an ISI agent, will be playing the role of a RAW agent in the movie ‘A Tailor Murder Story’. Jani Firefox Production House owner Amit Jani met Seema in Greater Noida to formally inducted her. pic.twitter.com/mOdPrjW2QY — Jayaraman (@JournoJRaman) August 3, 2023

Speaking to Deccan Herald, Amit Jani said, “We approached Seema after knowing that she is looking for work and held a long talk before proceeding to go with her. I visited her residence last evening and formally inducted her into the project. We will start filming Seema’s portions in the month of September which will be extensively shot in Uttar Pradesh. I can’t reveal much for now but her role is very intensive and dark.”

Social media users have uploaded a video of Amit Jani, who owns a production company in Mumbai. It is clear from his offer that he took the couple’s financial situation into account. For the uninitiated, Jani, who is renowned for his incisive remarks, recently published a trailer for one of his films.

A Tailor Murder Story will reportedly cost between Rs 25 crore and Rs 30 crore to produce, and it is anticipated to be released in November of this year.

Also read: What happens when Indians and Pakistanis fall in love? Seema Haider and other stories of cross-border ‘pyaar’

The murder

Mohammad Riyaz Attari and Ghouse Mohammed, who entered the tailor’s store pretending to be clients, decapitated Kanhaiya Lal in broad daylight, according to News18.

The men later made a video in which they admitted to killing the tailor because of a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma, who had caused a significant uproar with her remarks about the Prophet Muhammad.

As police worked to prevent footage of the horrible attack from spreading online, the beheading in Udaipur sparked religious unrest.

According to media reports, producer Amit Jani has received a NOC (No Objection Certificate) from Kanhaiya’s wife and son.

Also read: Is Seema Haider a spy? Does she have any links to the Pakistan Army?

Cross-border love story

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Seema Haider, a 30-year-old Pakistani lady, claimed she fell in love with Sachin Meena, a 22-year-old Indian resident in the Rabupura neighbourhood of Greater Noida.

Seema chose to leave Pakistan and enter India illegally in order to be with Sachin. She was already married to Ghulam Haider and the two of them have four children.

It was in March when she first met Sachin in Nepal, and when Seema apparently converted to Hinduism, the two reportedly married according to Hindu customs. On May 13, her kids joined them as they entered India from Nepal.

As a result of her illegal entry into India, Seema was jailed together with Sachin and his father on 4 July. The pair were being questioned by probe agencies even though they had been released on bail a few days before.

Ghulam, Seema’s separated husband who lives and works in Saudi Arabia, yearned to reconcile with his wife and kids. But Seema has stated that she wants to stay with Sachin and avoid returning to Pakistan.

With inputs from agencies