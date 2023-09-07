The big goals of the G20 Summit as chalked out by PM Narendra Modi

After months of preparation, India is all set to host the mega G20 Summit in New Delhi this weekend.

In a blog post published on Thursday, just a day ahead of the Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined the key goals and achievements of India’s presidency of the influential 20-nation bloc.

The Indian leader emphasised the importance of transitioning away from a GDP-centered global perspective towards one that is human-centred, the necessity of strong global supply chains, and the promotion of multilateralism through changes to international organisations.

Let’s take a look.

GDP-centric to human-centred approach

To combat climate change, the world needs to move away from a purely restrictive attitude on what should not be done, PM Modi said.

In a blog post, the 72-year-old wrote, “We believe there is a need to move away from a purely restrictive attitude of what should not be done, to a more constructive attitude focusing on what can be done to fight climate change.”

He also added how India’s G20 presidency has played the role of a catalyst in bringing a human-centric approach to ensure that the rewards of globalisation reach the last mile.

“As One Earth, we are coming together to nurture our planet. As One Family, we support each other in the pursuit of growth. And we move together towards a shared future – One Future – which is an undeniable truth in these interconnected times,” he wrote.

Progress on SDGs

In the write-up, the Indian Premier said an interconnected world means interlinked challenges and noted great concern among many countries that the progress on SDGs (sustainable development goals) is off-track.

He said, “The G20 2023 Action Plan on Accelerating Progress on SDGs will spearhead the future direction of the G20 towards implementing SDGs.”

Climate action

PM Modi said, “In India, living in harmony with nature has been a norm since ancient times and we have been contributing our share towards climate action even in modern times. Many countries of the Global South are at various stages of development and climate action must be a complementary pursuit. Ambitions for climate action must be matched with actions on climate finance and transfer of technology.”

We believe there is a need to move away from a purely restrictive attitude of what should not be done, to a more constructive attitude focusing on what can be done to fight climate change. A global ecosystem for clean and green hydrogen will emerge from our presidency, along with a Green Hydrogen Innovation Centre.

He talked about the launch of the International Solar Alliance in 2015. “Now, through the Global Biofuels Alliance, we will support the world to enable energy transitions in tune with the benefits of a circular economy.”

PM Modi wrote, “Democratising climate action is the best way to impart momentum to the movement. Just as individuals make daily decisions based on their long-term health, they can make lifestyle decisions based on the impact on the planet’s long-term health. Just like Yoga became a global mass movement for wellness, we have also nudged the world with Lifestyles for Sustainable Environment (LiFE).”

“Due to the impact of climate change, ensuring food and nutritional security will be crucial. Millets, or Shree Anna, can help with this while also boosting climate-smart agriculture. In the International Year of Millets, we have taken millets to global palates. The Deccan High Level Principles on Food Security and Nutrition is also helpful in this direction.”

Bridging gender gap

According to him, the G20 Presidency is working on “bridging the gender digital divide, reducing labour force participation gaps and enabling a larger role for women in leadership and decision-making.”

“That India is the fastest-growing large economy is no accident. Our simple, scalable and sustainable solutions have empowered the vulnerable and the marginalised to lead our development story. From space to sports, economy to entrepreneurship, Indian women have taken the lead in various sectors. They have shifted the narrative from the development of women to women-led development,” he explained.

Showcasing India’s diversity

PM Modi said that this is not just a high-level diplomatic endeavour for India, but a way to showcase the country’s diversity.

“For India, the G20 Presidency is not merely a high-level diplomatic endeavour. As the Mother of Democracy and a model of diversity, we opened the doors of this experience to the world,” he wrote.

“Today, accomplishing things at scale is a quality that is associated with India. The G20 Presidency is no exception. It has become a people-driven movement. Over 200 meetings will have been organised in 60 Indian cities across the length and breadth of our nation, hosting nearly 100,000 delegates from 125 countries by the end of our term. No Presidency has ever encompassed such a vast and diverse geographical expanse,” PM Modi added.

“Our G20 Presidency strives to bridge divides, dismantle barriers, and sow seeds of collaboration that nourish a world where unity prevails over discord, where shared destiny eclipses isolation. As the G20 President, we had pledged to make the global table larger, ensuring that every voice is heard and every country contributes. I am positive that we have matched our pledge with actions and outcomes,” the Prime Minister said.

The overall vision

The PM highlighted that India’s vision for the G20 is to create a world where unity transcends differences and common goals eliminate divisiveness.

“As G20 Chair, we ensured that every voice was heard and every country made its contribution,” he added.

G20 Summit

India has made every effort to make the G20 Summit, where world leaders will debate geopolitical concerns, economic slowdowns, and rising food and energy prices, a success.

The Leaders’ Summit, which marks the closing of India’s year-long G20 leadership, is anticipated to draw more than 40 heads of state and other high-profile diplomats. The guest list also includes US president Joe Biden, UK prime minister Rishi Sunak, Canada prime minister Justin Trudeau, and several other world leaders.

The Summit will come to an end with the approval of the G20 Leaders’ Declaration, which will express the commitment of the participating leaders to the priorities discussed and decided throughout the relevant ministerial and working group meetings.

