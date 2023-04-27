Spy Games: Why China has expanded its counter-espionage law and who should worry

China has updated and expanded its espionage law.

The revised law, which takes effect 1 July, defines as espionage “collaborating with spy organisations and their agents” and “conducting cyber-attacks against state organs, confidential-related units, or critical information infrastructure and etc.”

But what does this mean? Who should be worried?

Let’s take a closer look:

What happened?

On Wednesday, the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee amended its Counter-Espionage Law, according to Global Times.

This is the third draft of the revised law since August, as per SCMP.

It has included cyberattacks against state organs or critical information infrastructure, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Any transfer of information linked to national security has been barred under the revised Counter-Espionage Law – previously updated in 2014.

Yasuhiro Matsuda, an international relations professor at the University of Tokyo, told CNN the 2014 version of the law is “very ambiguous and very powerful.”

“But China thinks it’s not enough,” he added..

In short, China has basically broadened its definition of spying.

All “documents, data, materials, and items related to national security and interests” are under the same protection as state secrets following the revisions, according to the full text of the revised law published by Xinhua late Wednesday.

The revised law allows authorities carrying out an anti-espionage investigation to gain access to data, electronic equipment, information on personal property and also to ban border crossings.

According to SCMP, the changes also spell out the responsibility of national security apparatus in ‘guiding and arranging publicity’ as well as firming up the guard of personal information when it comes to counter-espionage.

The revised law does not define what falls under China’s national security or interests.

As per The Print, the revised draft takes the counter-espionage concept of the ‘whole of society’ introduced in 2021 to a whole new level.

“Counterespionage efforts are to uphold the centralized and unified leadership of the Communist Party, adhere to the holistic view of national security,” says Article 2 of the revised draft.

The revised law also calls for more technological innovation in the battle for keeping secrets particularly for the national security apparatus to focus on counter-espionage.

Why has Beijing done so?

This comes as tensions between China and the US continue to rise on a variety of issues including spying and Taiwan and in the aftermath of the leaks by US airman Jack Teixeira which revealed how Washington keeps tabs on Beijing.

“As Beijing adopts a blanket approach to describing cyberattacks as an act of espionage – either directly or through proxies – the US-China espionage contest is about to engulf more countries around the world,” The Print noted.

The move comes a month after a Japanese executive was detained by Beijing.

China has over the years detained dozens of Chinese and foreign nationals on suspicion of espionage.

Wang Aili, head of the criminal law division with the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, told Global Times this was done to solve the problems with the current law including “a narrow scope of espionage activities, inadequate security precaution systems and insufficient administrative law enforcement authority.”

“The current situation against espionage is extremely grave, as traditional and non-traditional security threats are intertwined, and various types of spies and intelligence activities are more complicated,” said Zang Tiewei, spokesman for the Legislative Affairs Commission with the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, was quoted as saying by The Print.

“Amending it is to strengthen the fight against espionage in this new situation, and aims to provide a strong legislative guarantee in the battle of infiltration, subversion and secret stealing,” added Zang.

This also comes as China continues to open up after its COVID-19 lockdown.

Matsuda told CNN “China is opening up, and that makes it much more vulnerable” in the eyes its leaders.

Who should be worried?

The law gives Beijing more powers to investigate counter-espionage by collecting and examining data, information on property and stopping people from leaving the country, as per Global Times.

Foreigners and even those holding dual citizenships accused of espionage should be concerned, as per The Print.

According to The Mainchi, since 2015 five Japanese nationals have been held guilty of endangering national security.

“Any organization and anyone can be suspect … and anything can be counted as a threat to national security” in the arbitrary application of the law,” Matsuda told CNN. “This will definitely cause a chilling effect.”

“Before (some activities) used to be normal engagement, but now they could be espionage,” added Alfred Wu, an associate professor in Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at National University of Singapore.

“Something like a local government budget you could broadly define as relating to national security, or even food security,” he said.

“Researchers definitely need to be careful.”

President Xi Jinping has made national security a key focus of his administration since taking office in 2012 and analysts say these revisions are evidence of that stricter regime as suspicion of the United States and its allies grows.

“International relations continue to sour, suspicions continue to rise, and (there is) increased emphasis on national security and countering espionage,” said Jeremy Daum, a senior fellow at Yale Law School’s Paul Tsai China Center.

The revisions “(adopt) both an expansive understanding of national security and emphasise the consideration of potential security risks in all areas”.

Espionage cases are usually tried in secret due to their links to national security.

With inputs from agencies

