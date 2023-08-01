South Korea is witnessing a surge in Gen Z tourists seeking a personal colour analysis appointment. This customised colour craze is the result of its popularity on TikTok, combined with a push by K-dramas and Korean movies, reported Bloomberg.

While it has caught the attention of Gen Z now, as per the US-headquartered news agency, personal colour analysis has long been used by politicians, entrepreneurs and elites in South Korea.

What is personal colour analysis? How is it driving young tourists to South Korea? Let’s take a closer look.

What’s personal colour analysis?

Personal colour analysis is a tool to help people determine which are the most compatible shades for them. It influences people’s choices of clothing, make-up and accessories based on their complexions and skin tones.

The method comprises seasonal colour analysis, including four colour seasons and 12 colour seasons.

According to the concept wardrobe article, the colour palettes can revolve around the four seasons of the year – spring, summer, autumn and winter.

In the case of 12 colour seasons, chroma is added to the four-season analysis for better results.

As per South China Morning Post (SCMP), the 12 seasonal groups are bright winter, true winter, dark winter, dark autumn, true autumn, soft autumn, soft summer, true summer, light summer, light spring, true spring and bright spring.

While spring and autumn make for warm tones, winter and summer are seen as cool tones, the Hong Kong-based newspaper reported.

Analysts assign clothing on the basis of three colour types – fabulous, universal and wrong. While fabulous hues harmonise with the colours of people’s skin, eyes, and hair, universal are neutral colours that are neither excellent nor too bad.

Wrong or bad shades are those that make people look drained or even sick, as per the concept wardrobe.

But how does it work? During a consultation, analysts hold up pieces of cloth next to their client’s face to ascertain if they highlight the person’s dark circles, enhance their facial features or wash out their complexion, as per SCMP. On the basis of these results, consultants suggest clothing, make-up and other accessories to the clients.

How it has led to tourism boom in Seoul

According to a Bloomberg report, personal colour craze was sweeping South Korea even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it is increasing along with a rise in international tourists.

“During COVID, a lot of foreigners watched K-dramas and Korean movies,” Sohee Baek, a personal colour stylist at Color Society in Hongdae, Seoul, told the news agency. “Since personal colour was often talked about in the shows, it became a big interest to foreigners.”

Baek told Bloomberg that a large number of her clients are visiting from abroad. “They come from all over the world, with the most coming from cities like Los Angeles or New York in the US, but also from places like the Middle East and Central America as well,” she added.

This may be because many countries do not have this facility; while, as per Bloomberg, in the US, an appointment at a place like House of Colour in New York’s Brooklyn can cost US$545. In most Korean studios, the rates range from US$80 to US$160.

“In any event, clients emerge with personal, customised palette swatches, specific make-up recommendations and suggestions for what kind of jewellery to buy,” the news agency reported.

As per SCMP, the fad that is gaining traction began when K-pop star Hyeri, shared a video of herself on YouTube consulting a colour analyst in 2020. A recent video of Jisoo from the K-pop group Blackpink showing her undergoing a personal colour analysis generated 2.6 million views on YouTube.

“Personal colour analysis has become such a big part of culture in Korea,” Baek told Bloomberg. “If you don’t know what your personal colour is, it’s hard to shop for the appropriate make-up and clothing – and to also converse with the younger generation.”

Meanwhile, colour analysis has also made its way to Hong Kong, which has dozens of consultants, reported SCMP.

“Knowing your colours can help save money on unnecessary expenditure on unsuitable clothes and help you understand yourself better. It also helps you make decisions when decluttering. You can look twice as good, using half the effort,” Carrie Kwok Ka-lee, a personal colour analyst in Hong Kong told the newspaper in May.

