Sleep Tight: Why you should go to bed at the same time every night

Many people’s modern lifestyles consist of a combination of late nights, day trips, and activities, as well as back-to-work blues and early wake-up calls.

But does it really matter what time of night you go to sleep during the week as long as you get those eight crucial hours of rest?

According to a recent study, yes it does.

Given the connection between sleep and the health of our gut, maintaining regular bedtimes and waking hours, combined with eating a balanced diet, can help lower the risk of many diseases, including heart attacks, strokes, and obesity.

Let’s take a closer look.

Social jetlag

When sleeping patterns vary between workdays, weekends, and holidays, social jetlag occurs, which causes a shift in the internal body clock.

According to a study from Kings College London, which examined over 1,000 persons who participated in the ZOE Predict programme, even little variations in our sleeping patterns between Monday through Friday and the weekend may cause unfavourable alterations in our gut flora.

Surprisingly, they discovered that even a 90-minute variation in our sleep patterns throughout the middle of the night during a typical week might significantly alter the sort of bacteria present in our guts.

It’s crucial to have a variety of diverse bacterial species in your digestive system. While some are more effective than others, finding the appropriate combination is crucial to preventing a number of ailments.

“(Social jetlag) can encourage microbiota species which have unfavourable associations with your health,” Kate Bermingham, study author and senior nutrition scientist at health science company Zoe, is quoted as saying by BBC.

According to the study, it is believed to impact more than 40 per cent of the population in the UK. Teenagers and young adults are the groups most likely to experience it, and as we get older, our chances of developing it decrease.

Poorer diets

In this study, published in the European Journal of Nutrition, participants’ sleep and blood were examined and stool samples were collected, and they filled out a dietary questionnaire to record everything they consumed.

Social jetlag (16 per cent) increased the likelihood of eating a diet high in potatoes, including crisps and chips, along with sugary drinks, and decreased the likelihood of eating fruit and nuts.

People with social jetlag tend to eat less fibre than individuals who have more regular sleep schedules, according to a prior study.

Other studies discovered a connection between social jetlag and gaining weight, becoming sick, and feeling mentally worn out.

“Poor quality sleep impacts choices – and people crave higher carb or sugary foods,” Dr Bermingham told BBC.

The quantity of particular gut bacteria can then change as a result of a poor diet.

Researchers discovered that three of the six microbiota species that were more prevalent in the social jetlag group’s stomachs were associated with poor diet quality, obesity, greater levels of inflammation, and a higher risk of stroke.

The research team notes that there is still more to learn about how sleep, food, and gut bacteria are related.

Their recommendation is to maintain consistency during the course of a week if you can.

“Maintaining regular sleep patterns, so when we go to bed and when we wake each day, is an easily adjustable lifestyle behaviour we can all do, that may impact your health via your gut microbiome for the better,” says Dr Sarah Berry, from King’s College London.

Healthy diet

Eat five pieces or more of a mix of fruits and vegetables each day, according to the NHS website. Base meals should include starchy, high-fibre items like potatoes, bread, rice, or pasta. Have some dairy or dairy substitutes, and wherever you can, choose lower-fat or lower-sugar options. Consume some beans, lentils, fish, eggs, meat, and other protein sources.

Pick unsaturated oils and spreads, and consume them in moderation. At least six to eight glasses of water should be consumed daily.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), limiting the intake of free sugars to less than 10 per cent of total energy intake is part of a healthy diet. A further reduction to less than five per cent of total energy intake is suggested for additional health benefits.

Keeping salt intake to less than five grams per day (equivalent to sodium intake of less than two grams per day) helps to prevent hypertension, and reduces the risk of heart disease and stroke in the adult population.

With inputs from agencies