Saucy Debate: Should ketchup be stored in the fridge or on the shelf?

Should the ketchup bottle go in the refrigerator or not? is an age-old argument.

While many contend that the tangy sauce belongs in the pantry, others believe the refrigerator is where it will keep fresher for longer.

The debate over how best to keep ketchup has been settled in just five words by Kraft Heinz, a company known for its popular sauces.

“FYI,” began the tweet from the United Kingdom-based branch of the food and beverage company. “Ketchup. Goes. In. The. Fridge!!!”

The next day, the company polled the public on Twitter to find out whether they stored their ketchup in the refrigerator or the cupboard.

“Where do you keep yours? It has to be … in the fridge!” the poll stated.

In an accompanying Twitter poll, over 63.2 per cent of respondents said they kept the condiment in their fridges, while 36.8 per cent copped to keeping it in the cupboard.

Where do you keep yours? It has to be… in the fridge! — Heinz (@HeinzUK) June 28, 2023

The debate

The firm was more cautious in 2017, however, telling the Today Show that Heinz Ketchup is shelf-stable because of its natural acidity.

The storage conditions may have an impact on its stability after opening, according to The Guardian. Like other processed food, this item should be kept in the refrigerator after being opened. The greatest product quality will be maintained after opening by refrigeration.

While Muir Glen likewise recommended refrigeration, Hunt’s claimed to HuffPost in the same year that the storage issue was “truly a matter of choice.”

Which is it then? Despite the fact that several people in the comments on a recent tweet claimed that chilling ketchup keeps it fresh, others expressed apprehension at the idea of the cold condiment contacting their warm food.

“So y’all like cold ketchup on hot food,” a user exclaimed with a disgusting face emoticon. Another person claimed they kept their bottle “on the counter ready to be used at any moment.”

So yall like cold ketchup on hot food 🤮 — HOODFARMER (@Ski_Bop51) July 3, 2023

Big companies have to give the safe answer, we have stored our ketchup in the pantry for years at room temp, no issues, doesn’t change taste. — Tim Saeger (@steelerfanman7) July 3, 2023

I like my ketchup room temp, so cupboard for me. — James (@fashionfangs) July 3, 2023

Madness. I live in Britain where it doesnt get hot enough to put it in the fridge. I don’t want to dip my hot chips into fridge cold ketchup. 😫 Madness 😠 — Alex McKay (@LadyALytham) June 28, 2023

Fridge. I think restaurants don’t fridge them coz they use it up fast. — Lin Lim (@strangedudette) July 1, 2023

Heinz Ketchup has a lot of sugar. Sugar does not need cooling. — Klaus Laus (@dabbljuh111) June 30, 2023

A refrigerator is the best choice

While ketchup is shelf-stable, according to experts in food safety, it generally tastes better when kept cold.

Martin Bucknavage, a Penn State University food safety expert, expressed his disbelief at the controversy and told The Guardian, “If you want to maximize the quality of your ketchup, you keep it in the fridge.”

While some restaurants keep bottles of room-temperature ketchup out on tables for patrons to use, according to Bucknavage, those bottles should be placed in the refrigerator at the end of the day. Additionally, he said that businesses use ketchup bottles more quickly than the majority of people do, thus how they keep it is less crucial.

“Once you open up ketchup, there is the potential for mould to get into the top, which is the biggest concern if the product is left out for an extended period of time,” Bucknavage said. “On a personal level, I store my ketchup in the fridge. I prefer my ketchup to be firm, not runny, so it doesn’t separate. When I squeeze the bottle and liquid comes out first, it gets on the bun and makes me mad.”

