PM Modi to make first state visit to the US: What is it? How is it different from other visits?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a state visit to the United States in June.

Modi will make the trip after an invitation from US president Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden and attend a state dinner.

Though the prime minister has made several trips to the United States, this is his first state visit.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on an Official State Visit to the United States of America, which will include a state dinner on 22 June, 2023, following an invitation from President Joseph Biden and First Lady Jill Biden,” the MEA said in a statement.

Let’s take a closer look at what a state visit is, how it differs from a regular visit and visits by other Indian leaders to the United States:

What is a state visit?

According to Indian Express, a state visit is one made by the head of government or a state.

It can be made only at the invitation of the sitting US president in his or her capacity as head of state.

State visits are the highest-ranking visits that can be made by foreign leaders.

Given their lofty status, they also occur extremely rarely.

A country can have just one state visit during a US president’s four-year term, as per RFERL.

According to Indian Express, while such trips are only made for a few days, they are filled with pomp and circumstance.

The visiting dignitary is afforded among other ceremonies

Greetings on the tarmac after landing

A 21-gun salute at the White House on arrival

A state dinner

Exchange of diplomatic gifts

An invite to stay at the US president’s guesthouse Blair House

Flags streetlining

Other types of visits and how they differ from state visits

According to RFEL.org, the other types of visits a member of a foreign government can make in order of importance are.

Official visit

Official working visit

Working visit

Private visit

Official visits also come at the invitation of the US president. The visiting dignitary is also offered many of the ceremonies held during a state visit including Blair House, arrival and departure ceremony and official dinner.

The main difference here is the rank of the visitor, the number of guns used during the salute and the type of dinner held in their honour – an official dinner versus a state dinner.

During an official working visit, a stay at Blair House is offered and the dignitary is given a meeting with the president and a working luncheon with the president and secretary of state at the White House.

A dinner or reception may or may not be held. There are no ceremonies on arrival and departure, gifts are not exchanged and spouses do not attend the working luncheon.

A working visit comprises a meeting at the White House with the president.

A private visit is when the foreign dignitary makes the trip without being invited by the president. A meeting with the US president may be requested and granted as a ‘working session’.

While state visits have the most prestige attached to them, the type of visit makes little difference when it comes to the actual amount of work done, as per Indian Express.

According to the newspaper, working visits can do as much as state visits when it comes to improving relations with other nations.

The newspaper added that given the pomp and circumstance surrounding state visits, more work is actually conducted during other less-prestigious visits.

As Mel French, who worked as the protocol director at the state department, told RFERL, “Ranking the visits gives a level to what the president wants to do when he invites someone to this country.”

“Often they really need an official working visit where they can sit down and work through problems or things that they need to talk about. An official working visit is really a visit of substance and policy. A state visit and an official visit are more of a ceremonial type thing where we are honoring a country.”

The prime minister previously visited the United States on five occasions, according to the state department’s Office of The Historian.

In 2019, Modi participated in a Houston Rally

In 2017, Modi made an official working visit

In 2016, Modi had a working lunch

In 2016, Modi attended the Nuclear Security Summit and

In 2014, Modi made a working visit

This will be Modi’s first state visit.

State visits by Indian leaders to US

While several Indian leaders have visited the United States, just two have made state visits – prime minister Manmohan Singh in November 2009 under president Barack Obama and President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan under president John F Kennedy.

Singh’s visit to the United States was Obama’s first state visit after being elected. He was accompanied by his wife Gursharan Kaur.

In 2016, then chief White House photographer Pete Souza put up images of Obama and his wife Michelle respectively escorting Manmohan and Kaur during the visit.

Obama, Manmohan and other delegates held a meeting the White House and also addressed the media.

Manmohan during the trip also met then Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Radhakrishnan, who was President of India from 1962 to 1967, was known as a philosopher-statesman.

He visited Williamsburg (Virginia), Philadelphia (Pennsylvania), Cape Canaveral (Florida), Denver (Colorado), Los Angeles, and New York City.

